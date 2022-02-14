A-Rod suffers in Super Bowl screens show JLo Ben Affleck

No one wanted to lose NFL Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Not even former major leaguers like Alex Rodriguez, although he too would have had an awkward time. Why? Because the SoFI Stadium cameras captured JLo, A-Rod’s ex-fiancée, along with Ben Affleckthe singer’s new boyfriend.

The SoFi Stadium screens showed something Alex Rodriguez probably wouldn’t have wanted to see. Jennifer Lopez having a great time at the Super Bowl and enjoying the company of Ben Affleck.

The actress and ex-fiancée of the former New York Yankees player was in one of the boxes of the building enjoying the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

And it was not only on one occasion that Rodríguez, who was also in the stadium, would have seen the ‘Diva del Bronx’ because when it was the Halftime Show she reappeared on the screens singing and dancing.

It must be remembered that Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López broke off their engagement more than a year ago and a few days after that it was revealed that the actress and singer was dating Ben Affleck.