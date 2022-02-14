A-Rod suffers in Super Bowl screens show JLo Ben Affleck

No one wanted to lose NFL Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Not even former major leaguers like Alex Rodriguez, although he too would have had an awkward time. Why? Because the SoFI Stadium cameras captured JLo, A-Rod’s ex-fiancée, along with Ben Affleckthe singer’s new boyfriend.

The SoFi Stadium screens showed something Alex Rodriguez probably wouldn’t have wanted to see. Jennifer Lopez having a great time at the Super Bowl and enjoying the company of Ben Affleck.

The actress and ex-fiancée of the former New York Yankees player was in one of the boxes of the building enjoying the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

And it was not only on one occasion that Rodríguez, who was also in the stadium, would have seen the ‘Diva del Bronx’ because when it was the Halftime Show she reappeared on the screens singing and dancing.

It must be remembered that Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López broke off their engagement more than a year ago and a few days after that it was revealed that the actress and singer was dating Ben Affleck.


Follow us on

Adda Lavalle

I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). ), Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern for the Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club of the LMB, with whom I attended the 2019 King’s Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was at a game of the Leones de Yucatán, at the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; And that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team I love and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I play baseball most of the time, my sport, at first, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker