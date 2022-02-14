A new My Hero Academia RPG debuted and you can play it for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Bandai Namco knows that fans of My Hero Academia they are thirsty for new titles based on the franchise. So he decided to raise the hype of the players and launch My Hero Ultra Impactan action-packed mobile RPG.

It is a free-to-play that is already available for download on iOS and Android devices. Players will be able to have exciting adventures alongside the most recognized heroes and villains of the saga, who will face each other in dynamic team battles.

My Hero Ultra Impact debuted free on iPhone, iPad and Android

Bandai Namco prepared an RPG that respects the anime aesthetics and the history of the series. So My Hero Ultra Impact will satisfy all fans. Its concept is simple: confrontations of 3 vs. 3, where the characters will use their flashy and powerful Quirks.

The title offers a competitive factor, as it will be possible to compete in online battles. So it will be essential to recruit and improve new characters to have a chance to win. This can be done through missions, which recreate popular anime scenes.

There will also be social zones where you can interact with your favorite characters. Being a free-to-play game, the game incorporates a sales system with optional objects and improvements. Item prices range from $0.99 USD to $39.99 USD.

If you want to give it a try, take into account that it is already available on Google Play and the App Store. You will need at least Android 7.0 or iOS 13.0 to enjoy it and thus be able to rank up your heroes and villains. Below is a trailer with gameplay:

It is worth mentioning that My Hero Ultra Impact debuted first in Japan. Bandai Namco plans to release all the content of said version in our region, as well as other adjustments and important news that are already on the way.

My Hero Ultra Impact it debuted this week for iOS and Android devices. Visit this link to learn more about My Hero Academia.

