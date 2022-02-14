A doctor arrested for falsifying psychotropic prescriptions

The Civil Guard of A Coruña has arrested a Galician doctor allegedly falsifying prescriptions to obtain a psychotropic medication. The investigation of the authorities has concluded that they came to falsify more than 800 prescriptions.

As the police sources have pointed out, the complaint stemmed from a psychiatrist from the same citywho realized that his data was being used to issue a psychotropic drug.

According to the Civil Guard, the detainee falsified the paper recipes with seal and patient data of the psychiatrist, coming to issue “an enormous number of prescriptions”. Thus, the detained physician presented prescriptions at various pharmacies in Culleredo, Coruna, Oleiros and Betanzosboth with the data of the patients and with the professional card of the Galician Health Service (Sergas) of other members.

For these reasons, together with the arrest for falsifying official documents, the Civil Guard has added the charges of usurpation of civil status and theft.