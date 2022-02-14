A constellation, Hollywood stars at SB LVI

The Super Bowl LVI has the presence of many celebrities both on the grass and in the stands of the stadium, this because the great game of the NFL takes place in Los Angeles, very close to Hollywoodthe land of the seventh art.

Among some of those present at the sofi stadium it’s found Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnsonwho was in charge of introducing the two teams fighting for the NFL championship prior to the start of the game.

In addition, in the stands of the stadium you can see personalities from the world of acting such as Charlize Theron and Matt Damonthe latter accompanied by his partner Luciana Barrosotoo Ryan Reynolds is another of those present.

Representing the athletes, is the star of the Lakers, Lebron Jameswho just a day before played a game against the Golden State Warriors.

For the music scene, appeared the DJ and producer Jay Zwho was even at field level before the Rams-Bengals game kicked off.

