A candy! Ben Affleck’s surprise for Jennifer Lopez for Valentine’s Day – Revista Para Ti

The actor had the great idea to edit a video with pictures of them from when they first started dating, and she was smitten with love!

This February 14 is celebrated all over the planet Valentine’s Dayand some of the world’s most famous couples internationally have already received their gift in advance, including Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck.

Photo: website

The diva shared the gift with which her boyfriend surprised her, days before the big date of lovers: “This seriously melted my heart”he admitted in the text, assuring at the beginning that he was going “to share with you something very special and personal that I would normally only share with my inner circle.

Ben edited a video in which images of the two appeared – from when they started dating in the early 2000s – which he set to music with the song from the new movie (Marry me) from Jennifer Lopez, On my way. And it ends with a selfie of the couple kissing in this second chance that life has given them, which began in the spring of 2021, leaving the actress from Hollywood speechless: “It’s an early gift from Ben for Father’s Day. Valentine’s Day. Seeing it made me think of the journey of the true loveits twists and turns, and when it’s real, it really can last forever.” Ben that shows the solid relationship in which they are immersed.

It’s not the first time Jennifer Lopez she talks about her boyfriend. In a recent interview for the magazine rolling stonethe pop diva confessed the point where she was with Ben Affleck: “I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought things were going that way,” he said. “We feel that what we met again is much more importantand how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years,” he added.

Photo: website

In early February, Lopez He also had a few words about how the couple had changed since the separation in 2004: “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance. Before we were naive and it spoiled us a bit. We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very mindful of those things. We are very protective because it is a very beautiful time for all of us, “he confessed.

It may interest you: