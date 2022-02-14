7 pleasant surprises from the 2022 Oscar nominations

Kristen Stewart gets the Oscar nomination for Best Actress!

After much speculation about whether or not he would get the nomination, The Academy has included Stewart in its shortlist for Best Actress for her performance in Spencer. After not having won at the Golden Globes and not having been among the contenders for the SAG Awards or the BAFTAs, the fans of the award shows thought it very unlikely that she would be nominated for an Academy Award, however, what is it? got!

diana-spencer.jpeg

Lady Gaga was not nominated for an Oscar for House of Gucci

This is the opposite case of Kristen Stewart. After sweeping the nominations for all awards for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani at House of Gucciit was obvious to everyone that Lady Gaga would be included among the contenders for best actress, however the Academy decided to leave her out and not only that, despite sounding like one of the strong contenders, the film only received a nomination for best makeup.

tom ford criticizes house gucci
HoG_FP_00311_R (lr.) Jared Leto stars as Paolo Gucci, Florence Andrews as Jenny Gucci, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker