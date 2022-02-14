7 pleasant surprises from the 2022 Oscar nominations

Kristen Stewart gets the Oscar nomination for Best Actress!

After much speculation about whether or not he would get the nomination, The Academy has included Stewart in its shortlist for Best Actress for her performance in Spencer. After not having won at the Golden Globes and not having been among the contenders for the SAG Awards or the BAFTAs, the fans of the award shows thought it very unlikely that she would be nominated for an Academy Award, however, what is it? got!

(Spencers)



Lady Gaga was not nominated for an Oscar for House of Gucci

This is the opposite case of Kristen Stewart. After sweeping the nominations for all awards for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani at House of Gucciit was obvious to everyone that Lady Gaga would be included among the contenders for best actress, however the Academy decided to leave her out and not only that, despite sounding like one of the strong contenders, the film only received a nomination for best makeup.