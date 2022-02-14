7 celebrity couples we wish were still together

ads

Breakups are hard. Not only for the people involved, but also for those who have been following and excited about the romance from the get-go. At Distractify, we spend a lot of time looking at celebrity relationships. So much so, that when certain couples call it quits, we instantly go into mourning mode.

You identify? I’m sure we’ve all had at least one celebrity couple that we totally idolized, but unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last.

Below, some of our staff have shared which celebrity breakups were absolutely devastating to them. Keep scrolling for a look at some of Hollywood’s most adored exes who should consider getting back together.

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers Source: Getty Images

«Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are a couple that I wish they were still together. Not only were they low-key, but the couple was also the true epitome of black love and Young Hollywood royalty.” –Tatayana Yomary, Staff Writer, Distractify

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Source: Getty Images

“Zanessa was my whole childhood, and I always thought that they would be together forever, that they would end up married and have a family together. Obviously, things didn’t turn out the way I expected, and almost 12 years later, I’m still holding on. We hope they reconcile one day, it’s highly unlikely, but a girl can dream!” –Allison DeGrushe, Staff Writer, Distractify

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder Source: Getty Images

“This is a throwback, but Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder basically go together and we all know it.” –Chrissy Bobic, TV entertainment writer at Distractify

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Source: Getty Images

Man oh man I wish Katy Perry and Russell Brand were still together. I think I cried when they broke up. I just loved them both so much (still do) even though I know it was a pretty toxic relationship. There was so much passion, flamboyance and sexy comedy. They could have been such an unconventional power couple.” –Jamie Lerner, Distractify staff writer

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Source: Getty Images

“Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were literally the King and Queen of Coachella. They always looked so happy and fashionable in their little outfits.” –Elissa Noblitt, Associate Editor, Distractify

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Source: Getty Images

“I really wish Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were still together because they’re both hot and cute and still friends!” –Lizzy Rosenberg, SEO Editor at Green Matters

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Source: Getty Images

“These two are incredibly confusing. So they were both co-stars and writers on The Office, and their characters dated, but supposedly, they had something going on in real life behind the scenes. They never put an official label on it, according to BJ. , but there was a starting point and an ending point. And now, years after The Office ended, they still seem to be just two single, best friends? It’s enough! Get back together or whatever! –Kelly Corbett, Staff Writer, Distractify

