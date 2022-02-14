6 Netflix and HBO Max movies to watch for Valentine’s Day

Netflix has three tons of romantic movies of all kinds, but especially those clones with a smiling white couple on the cover. However, we have extracted the gold from all that mud and we recommend you.

So, how could it be otherwise, we celebrate this Valentine’s Day like the rest of the year, escaping to better movie worlds with these films ideal for the day of love.

You already know what romantic movies are like and ideal for Valentine’s Day. They distort our notion of relationships, they put impossible expectations on us and they teach us that everything is based on grandiose gestures. In the movies they get you love, in reality they get you a restraining order.

Ghost (1990)

A classic already, with Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg. In his day, he was quite a phenomenon and tells us that love transcends death. Come on, your ex will continue to look at you while you sleep after he has passed away.

If you are one of those who believes that “until death do us part” is a fairy tale, this is your film.

Nottinghill (1999)

Another phenomenon in its day, which brought together two fashionable actors at the time, Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The first is a famous actress, the second a Notting Hill bookseller who will do whatever it takes to win over his famous visitor, the target of paparazzi and rumours. Friendly and above average.

Three Meters Above Heaven (2010)

Based on the novel by Federico Moccia, which was a true bestseller, it tells us about a teenage love (with Mario Casas and María Valverde) framed in the usual cliché of nice girl and wild biker.

The usual scheme that never fails, but, as the meme says, it’s still a better love story than Twilight.

Which by the way, and if you want, you also have it on Netflix to see the romantic adventures of a vampire who lives hundreds of years and is dedicated to going to school? Has he been doing it for centuries or how does that go?

In short, better not to think too much.

The best HBO Max movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

If HBO Max is your thing, the truth is that you also have a good handful of romantic movies, but we want to highlight these. Two jewels and a success in its day.

The Bodyguard (1992)

Another film that was a mass phenomenon. With Kevin Costner and the ill-fated Whitney Houstonits main song has stuck to the ears of a few generations.

Costner is the bodyguard of a threatened song star and an almost impossible love arises between them.

Before Dawn (1995)

Richard Linklater signing one of the best romantic movies that won’t make you puke rainbows. Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy in a film that marked all hipster of Generation X.

Honestly, almost the best of this entire selection. Almost, because I save the pearl for last.

Casablanca (1942)

This movie is not only the romantic movie with that final goodbye, but it is a masterpiece.

You will be surprised by the tone, the absorbing plot and the humor underneath (the scene with the police accusing people of betting in the club and what happens at that moment seems more representative to me than the one with the pianist Sam).

As you can see, incunabula classics and a selection for everyone. And that if you want more modern movies, those with the same cover, similar titles and the same love-hate scheme and love triangle, you also have tons on Netflix and HBO Max.

Hey, Happy Valentine’s.