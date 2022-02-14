50 curiosities of ‘The Godfather’ that surely you did not know

The famous trilogy The Godfather This 2022 marks 50 years since its premiere on the big screen and for that reason, from Paramount Pictures -the production company-, they have decided to bring the films back to theaters for a limited time next February 25.

This 1972 American film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and although surely no one from the team imagined that he would be so successful, he has established himself as one of the biggest hits of the history of cinema.

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Paramount Pictures brings us the 50 curiosities that surely you did not know about this great cinematographic success.

About production:

one.

Paramount’s Peter Bart acquired the film rights of the novel The Godfatherby Mario Puzo before it was finished, when it was just a 20-page sketch.

two.

Albert S. Ruddy became the producer of The Godfather after having proposed to Charles Bluhdorn, selling it as “the scary movie and cold on the people you love.

3.

The organized crime boss Joe Colombo and his organization, the Italian-American Civil Rights League, began a campaign to prevent shooting of the movie.

Four.

Frank Sinatra turned to his mob friends to threaten those involved in carrying out The Godfather.

5.

Coppola organized rehearsal sessions improvisation in which the main cast met to eat as a family. The actors couldn’t get out of character, which Coppola thought was an opportunity for the cast to organically establish family roles.

6.

Coppola managed to convince Paramount to shoot the film with period settingeven though it would cost more than the studio wanted.

7.

Marlon Brando wanted Don Corleone He looked like “a bulldog”, so he stuffed his cheeks with cotton for the audition. during filming used a prosthesis made by a dentist; the prosthesis is currently on display at the American Museum of Motion Pictures in Queens, New York.

8.

The shooting of the wedding scene lasted four days and hired at least 350 extras.

9.

the director of photography Gordon Willis said that the coloring of the film was “like a newspaper photograph with faulty colors” and made sure that this distinctive look preserved in the negative by a particular technique of photochemical exposure.

10.

The phrase “I’ll make him an offer he can not refuse” appears in both The Godfather like in The Godfather: Part II.

eleven.

It was rolled in 120 exteriors of New York City and its environs.

12.

The exterior of Jack Woltz’s house it was shot in beverly hillson the Hearst estate.

13.

The blood was created using corn syrup combined with red and green food coloring.

14.

The cat that Marlon Brando is holding in the opening scene was a stray cat that Coppola found in the study Harlem Filmways, New York. He purred so much during the scene that we had to re-record the dialogues.

fifteen.

At that time, the death of Sonny Corleone was probably the most violent scene filmed throughout the history of cinema. James Caan wore 127 devices blood filled detonators to simulate the impact of bullets and the car had more than 200 holes with pre-drilled detonators.

16.

Originally, for the film’s release, the studio wanted to remove the now iconic logo of the “puppet strings” (which was first created by graphic designer S. Neil Fujita for the novel’s release) with Puzo’s name above the title, but Coppola insisted on keeping it because Puzo co-wrote the screenplay with him .

17.

Sonny’s death was the most expensive scene of the film, at a cost of $100,000.

18.

There’s an urban myth that oranges herald impending doom, but the reason production designer Dean Tavoularis used them was because he knew cinematographer Gordon Willis tended to shoot without much light and that something would be needed that would provide areas of luminosity. Furthermore, for Coppola, the orange was a italy symbol.

19.

the famous screenwriter Robert Towne worked on the scene with Vito and Michael in the garden where Vito explains how to be the next Godfather to the son he had hoped until then would be a senator or governor.





About the actors:

twenty.

Puzo wrote a personal letter to Marlon Brando, telling him that he was the only person that he could play the Don.

twenty-one.

Paramount executives thought Brando was box office poison and they did not want him to participate in the film.

22.

Marlon Brando used signs with his phrases during filmingmaybe because he preferred the spontaneity of not memorizing his lines and maybe because Coppola insisted on using them, since Brando did not memorize his lines.

23.

Marlon Brando based the distinctive voice of his character, Don Vito Corleone, in that of real-life mobster Frank Costello.

24.

In all, Marlon Brando appears on screen less than an hour.

25.

There were many famous actors who they did not pass the casting to select the cast of the movie. Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford and Robert De Niro were all considered for the role of Michael.

26.

Al Pacino had been hired for a movie called Almost, almost, a mobwhich conflicted with the schedule of The Godfather. He managed to get out of the contract and was replaced by Robert DeNiro.

27.

To work on Almost, almost, a mobRobert De Niro resigned from the role of “Paulie Gatto” in The Godfather.

28.

Al Pacino made only $35,000 for starring in the film, the same as James Caan and Diane Keaton and $1,000 less than Robert Duvall.

29.

Al Pacino’s maternal grandparents emigrated to America from Corleone, Sicily, as did Vito Corleone.

30.

James Caan and Al Pacino were only ten younger years that the jazz singer American Morgana King, who played his mother. John Cazale (Fredo) was only five years younger than her.

31.

The sentence “Put down the gun, and pick up the cannoli”, delivered by Richard Castellano in the role of ‘Clemenza’, it was improvised And it’s not in the script.

32.

Many members of the Coppola’s family participated in the films:

Talia Shire (sister) – played “Connie Corleone” in all three movies. Italia Coppola (mother) – did extra in the restaurant meeting scene. Carmine Coppola (father) – played the “Pianist” in the mattress sequence and composed the music for that scene. Sofia Coppola (daughter) – played the “baby Michael Rizzi” at the baptism scene The Godfather (she was three weeks old at the time of filming), was an extra in The Godfather: Part II and interpreted “Mary Corleone” in The Godfather, Epilogue: The Death of Michael Corleone. Gian-Carlo Coppola and Roman Coppola (sons) – they did extras at the baptism scene; Roman played young Sonny in Sicily in The Godfather: Part II. Eleanor Coppola (wife) also appears in the baptism scene The music of Francesco Pennino (the grandfather) was used in The Godfather: Part IIfor the scene in the theater of immigrants.

About its premiere:

33.

Coppola had instructions to deliver a montage that it last no more than 2 hours and 15 minutes, since otherwise the studio would move the assembly from San Francisco to Los Angeles. He presented a film with that duration, but they told him that “he had shot a movie and yet he was presenting a trailer.” Ultimately, the studio agreed to a longer footage, but the cut was moved to Los Angeles regardless.

3. 4.

The final length of the film is 2 hours and 55 minutes.

35.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in the Christmas season, but it was delayed so that the film editors could prepare the longest footage.

36.

queues to see The Godfather at the time of its premiere they were legendary. In Westwood, the smartest college kids at UCLA were paid $5 to hold a seat in line.

37.

Producer Al Ruddy got a copy of Paramount to organize an exclusive screening of The Godfather for the mob.

38.

The Godfather it was the movie highest grossing 1972 and for a time it was the highest grossing in history until it was released The Exorcist the next year.

39.

The Godfather it was nominated for 11 Oscars from the Hollywood Academy and won 3: Best Picture, Best Leading Actor (Marlon Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Coppola and Puzo).

40.

The Godfather he won best film award and Coppola won the award for best director for The Godfather: Part II.

41.

Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro are the only two actors to have won an Oscar for playing the exact same character, Vito Corleone.

42.

Sacheen Littlefeather, civil rights activist Native Americans, accepted the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando and turned it down in protest at the way Hollywood and the United States had treated Native Americans.

43.

Robert Duvall, James Caan and Al Pacino were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

44.

The company that owned Paramount studios at the time, Gulf & Western, received many negative comments of the Italian-American community for having filmed The Godfather.

Four. Five.

In 1990 The Godfather it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the United States of the Library of Congress, as it is considered “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant”.

46.

The Godfather Ranked #2 on the Motion Picture Institute of America’s list of best american movies of all times.

47.

Nino Rota’s score was nominated for an Academy Award but it was withdrawn for non-compliance with the requirements when it became known that some parts of the music had originally been composed for the italian movie fortunella from 1958.

48.

Producer Al Ruddy waived rights of the sequel to make the movie Breaks bones.

Others:

49.

The name of the traditional hat The Sicilian language worn by Michael’s bodyguards is called a coppola.

fifty.

The word “mafia” (“mafia” and “mob” in English) they are not pronounced in The Godfather.