5 romantic movies to fall in love on Valentine’s Day – Come and See

Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the love stories that movies offer. Whether as a couple or alone, different streaming platforms have very varied offers that make up the perfect plan for lovers of romance.

Classics and newer films, services like Netflix, Paramount + and HBO Max have different options that are ideal for the occasion. Hard stories and other simple ones, we review five proposals:

Sense and Sensibility (on Netflix)

Facing poverty after the death of their father, three sisters are forced to rely on the generosity of others in this adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

The 1995 film received six nominations and an Oscar for Best Screenplay (Emma Thompson) It stars Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

The Last Love Letter (on Netflix)

Journalist Ellie Haworth discovers secret love letters from 1965 and decides to solve the mystery of this forbidden affair. As she discovers the story behind it, Ellie also discovers her own love story.

Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones star in this drama by Augustine Frizzell, based on the novel by JoJo Moyes.

La La Land (at Paramount+)

Romantic musical directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling that came very close to winning the Oscar for Best Picture. Everyone remembers that she was even announced as the winner by mistake, a prize that Moonlight ended up taking.

That does not detract from the quality of this romantic and musical story between a young woman who wants to be an actress (Stone) and a Jazz musician who wants to have his own club (Gosling).

The Bodyguard (on HBO Max)

A true romantic classic from 1992 starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

Frank Farmer is a secret service agent, now a bodyguard, finds danger and love when he protects a singer and actress, Rachel Marron.

The romantic drama grossed more than $400 million worldwide and will return to the big screen with a remake in the works from Lawrence Kasdan (Kasdan Pictures), its original writer and producer.

Before Sunrise (on HBO Max)

The complete Richard Linklater trilogy is available on this new streaming platform. The one that begins it shows how the French student Céline (Julie Delpy) and the American journalist Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meet on a train between Budapest and Paris.

There they talk about life, death, love and sex and agree to meet in the same place, at the same time, six months later.

