5 legends of Exatlón México that could go to the next Olympic Games

five seasons of Exathlon Mexico presented the intervention of more than 100 talented athletes in different disciplines that not only led them to compete in the tests of the demanding show, but also in important fairs such as the Olympic Games.

From gymnastics, diving and canoeing, the legends of the contest that maintain high performance in the areas continue their career in the same areas where now, after concluding the Tokyo 2020 edition, they are getting ready to attend the next meeting: Paris 2024.

Heliud Polished | Red Team

The champion of the third season participated in the Olympic Games of Rio 2016, an event that concluded with the 16th place in the general classification in the C1 200 meters category.

“The native of Tuxpan, Veracruz embarked on his canoe to play the final B at the Lagoa Stadium. Marcos Heliud had a hesitant start with a pace that did not allow him to reach the top positions, finishing on the eighth rung with a mark of 42 seconds 098 thousandths”, detailed the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport in a bulletin that described his last meeting.

when entering Exathlon All Starthe red representative commented that before returning to the tracks, he had already started his training to reach the pass to Paris 2024.

Daniel Corral | Red Team

The finalist of the first campaign represented Mexico in Tokyo 2020, an edition where the athlete finished in 40th place out of 62 contestants in the men’s all-around of artistic gymnastics.

It is possible that the athlete will return to the gym Olympic where he will try to hang a medal.

Briseida Acosta | Red Team

It was the night of July 26, 2021 when Briseida Acosta, former Guardian of Exathlon Mexicostarted his intervention in the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020, an event that competed in the +67 kilogram category of the women’s branch of Taekwondo that lost against the French Althea Laurin.

Despite this defeat, the native of Sinaloa continues her training and is getting ready for more fights.

Caroline Mendoza | Red Team

One of the contenders that most excited Mexico after qualifying for Tokyo 2020 was Carolina ‘Sunshine’, a former Titanic from the program who advanced with Dolores Hernández to close her participation in fourth place in the final of three meters synchronized springboard.

Mendoza, 24, is still active in her discipline and will continue in it until she qualifies for Paris 2024 again.

Christian Anguiano ‘Yomi’ | Blue Team

‘The Soldier’ Exathlon Mexico He plays the sport of wrestling that at 26 years of age positions him as one of the best given his career where he managed to obtain different medals.

“My sport allows me to be active at 34 or 35 years old. That’s why I’m psyched not only in Tokyo, but in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, which would be my last chances to achieve my dream of an Olympic medal. I’m ambitious, and I want that Olympic medal,” said ‘Yomi’ in a 2020 interview.