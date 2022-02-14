3 movies to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Netflix

As it happens every year, on February 14 the Valentine’s Day o Valentine’s Day (depending on the country the celebration can take different names) and what better way to celebrate it than watching a romantic movie on Netflix.

Below we recommend 3 ideal movies to celebrate the love of pure Netflix:

Valentine’s Day

2010 choral film that brings together several stories that take place Valentine’s Day. “It does not matter if you are young, old, you are cured of fear or you are a romantic without a cure: today is the day of true love,” indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Garry Marshall (Pretty Woman) and stars Ashton Kutcher, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Shirley MacLaine, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Emma Roberts, Topher Grace. and Patrick Dempsey. It has a duration of 124 minutes.

calendar love

Funny romantic comedy ideal to see in Valentine’s Day. “Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays because they’re forced to spend time with their respective families and have to partake in meals they don’t feel like going to. When they meet, they decide to go all out. for enjoying their free time in any other way”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by John Whitesell and stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, Jake Manley, Andrew Bachelo, among others. It has a duration of 104 minutes.

tied to love

2022 Korean romantic comedy that arrived last Friday at Netflix and that has quickly become one of the most watched on the streaming platform. “A woman and her co-worker develop a daring and romantic bond when she discovers her secret by accident. Based on a webcomic,” the film’s synopsis states.

The film was directed by Park Hyeon-jin and stars Jun, Hyun Seo-ju, and Sanyee Yuan. It has a duration of 117 minutes.

