3 daily habits that are linked to dementia
Recent studies have shown that there 3 habits of our daily life that are intimately related to cases of dementiathe news alerts the health organizations of the big cities who see a catastrophic potential between the dementia and the 3 habits that trigger this disease that are found every day in the city. Find out what these are habits and why they could favor the onset of dementia at an early age.
Although it is unlikely that the dementia appears before the age of 60, there are cases in which certain habits of daily life could cause this disease to break out prematurely. The main cause of dementia is damage to the neurological connections in the brain, which is why dementia strikes in different ways and with different symptoms.
What is dementia?
The dementia can be difficult to explain because the symptom that compose it are not usually the same or attack in the same way because each brain is different. It could be said that the term dementia defines a group of symptom that affect brain connections and can cause many cognitive problems to those who suffer from it.
These are some symptoms of dementia:
- Memory loss
- Difficulty finding words
- Difficulty communicating
- Getting lost while walking or driving
- difficulty reasoning
- Confusion
- Disorientation
- Difficulty performing tasks
- poor coordination
- Clumsiness
- equivocal motor functions
If you know someone in your family with one or more of these symptoms, it is better that you take him to the doctor before the dementia trigger diseases such as Alzheimer’s, which could make the lives of our loved ones even more difficult and try not to repeat these 3 habits frequently to reduce possible cases of dementia.
These 3 habits of daily life are related to dementia
- Sleep bad: Sleep not only does it help us to rest and replenish energy, a few good hours of sleep could help us to gradually repair the damaged neuronal connections that have taken their toll on our brain, but we know that getting more than 6 hours of sleep in big cities can be somewhat complicated, so this habit is closely related to cases of dementia. Now that you know that, invest much more time in your rest and try not to sleep bad.
- A bad diet: Eating correctly could help you mitigate the effects of dementia, good nutrition provides us with the vitamins and minerals necessary to perform well day by day, this includes our body and our brain. So now you know, don’t go wrong or eat junk food so that the dementia have no effect on you at an early age.
- not exercising : A Norwegian university published a study stating that staying in the same place without exercising or living with other people could trigger the dementia at an early age. According to the study, the greater the physical activity of a person in terms of exercise, the less damage will be between their brain connections, reducing the risk of suffering from dementia.