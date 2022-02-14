3 daily habits that are linked to dementia

Recent studies have shown that there 3 habits of our daily life that are intimately related to cases of dementiathe news alerts the health organizations of the big cities who see a catastrophic potential between the dementia and the 3 habits that trigger this disease that are found every day in the city. Find out what these are habits and why they could favor the onset of dementia at an early age.

Although it is unlikely that the dementia appears before the age of 60, there are cases in which certain habits of daily life could cause this disease to break out prematurely. The main cause of dementia is damage to the neurological connections in the brain, which is why dementia strikes in different ways and with different symptoms.

Related news

What is dementia?

The dementia can be difficult to explain because the symptom that compose it are not usually the same or attack in the same way because each brain is different. It could be said that the term dementia defines a group of symptom that affect brain connections and can cause many cognitive problems to those who suffer from it.

These are some symptoms of dementia:

Memory loss

Difficulty finding words

Difficulty communicating

Getting lost while walking or driving

difficulty reasoning

Confusion

Disorientation

Difficulty performing tasks

poor coordination

Clumsiness

equivocal motor functions

If you know someone in your family with one or more of these symptoms, it is better that you take him to the doctor before the dementia trigger diseases such as Alzheimer’s, which could make the lives of our loved ones even more difficult and try not to repeat these 3 habits frequently to reduce possible cases of dementia.

These 3 habits of daily life are related to dementia