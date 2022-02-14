17 years after their separation, these are the reasons why Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen ended their relationship – Revista Para Ti

The presence of this glamorous couple was news everywhere they appeared. After being together for almost 5 years, the logical step for a relationship was the altar. But what happened was the opposite: they broke up. We tell you what the model revealed 15 years after her breakup with the actor.

Gisele Bundchen and Lenonardo DiCaprio were, between 2000 and 2005, one of the most glamorous couples in international entertainment.

The Brazilian supermodel and the Hollywood actor were followed in the sun and shadows by the paparazzi, as the public loved seeing them together. On vacations and intimate outings there was always someone who got a sneaky shot and when they appeared on the red carpets, they turned heads.

Photo: Pinterest

Millionaires, with successful careers, young people did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their love in exotic trips or lavish parties. In 2019, 15 years after separating from Leo and with a life formed with the crack of the NFL, Gisele referred to those years with the Oscar winner and said something that surprised everyone.

Photo: Pinterest

“There came a time when I made the decision not to continue smoking, drinking and working too much. I began to be aware that there were many things that I had not taken into account and I no longer wanted to continue doing so. Was I going to be left alone because I wanted to examine my conscience while he continued to do the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes, “explained the Brazilian, revealing the reasons why she decided to separate from the protagonist of Titanic.

As revealed in the interview, in his relationship with the actor (which began in 2000) cigarettes and alcohol consumption They were the protagonists.

Photo: IG

Wanting to lead a healthier life, he asked his partner to change certain habits that he was not willing to give up. That is why it was not possible to move forward together.

That was not the first time that the model spoke of her love story with DiCaprio. In his autobiographical book he wrote that his estrangement from the actor was because she felt very lonely being with him and that did not feel accompanied for his partner in all the changes at the work level that he faced during those years.

A year after their separation, Bündchen met her current husband, Tom Brady.with whom he married in 2009 in an intimate ceremony held in California, as confirmed at the time by the magazine People.

Leo, for his part, had several relationships after Gisele and since 2017 he has been with the Argentine model Camila Morrone.

