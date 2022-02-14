10 romantic Netflix movies for this February 14 | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- On Valentine’s Day, couples in love are looking for how to spend the special day and it is always a good option to stay home watching movies and enjoying dinner. In this sense, Netflix has a list of ideal romantic tapes to enjoy this February 14, Day of Love and Friendship

one.- story of a marriage

The film stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and follows the relationship between a theater director and an actress going through a troubled divorce. They both face the challenges of organizing their separate lives. having a child in common and going through the pain of having to separate from someone for whom they still care. This film was released in 2019 and was nominated for six Oscars.

2.- Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie is a film that features the participation of Zendaya and John David Washington, who plays a filmmaker who, after returning from the premiere of his latest workholds a dialogue with his girlfriendfull of tension and ups and downs. They both talk candidly about their feelings and reflect on the way their relationship is working.

3.- The loving marriage

This tells the story of a couple from the United States, made up of Richard and Mildred Loving, who flee the state where they live by the laws that sanctioned interracial marriages in the 60s. The couple is imprisoned and subjected to humiliation and mistreatment for wanting to return home.

4.- When we met

It is a romantic comedy that tells the story of young Noah who, after spending the night with the girl he likes, will seek to return to the past with the help of a magical device in order to make that she falls in love with him. The young and talented cast includes Alexandra Daddario, Adam DeVine, Andrew Bachelor and Shelley Hennig.

5.- the half of it

It is an American film directed by Alice Wu and is a modern adaptation of the novel Cyrano de Bergerac. The film premiered on May 1, 2020 and stars Elliu Chu, a teenager who write love letters by order of Paul Munsku for Aster Flores. However, the plot takes a turn when Chu begins to feel attracted to the young woman.

6.- someone great

This romantic comedy is written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and stars Gina Rodríguez in the title role. The film tells the life of a journalist who breaks up with her girlfriend. After this, together with her friends, they make one last trip to New York to enjoy this city for the last time, as they will move to San Francisco.

7.- The Holiday

Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star in this film that tells two stories with comic overtones, in California and England. Iris and Amanda are two women who exchange residences to spend Christmas in a place other than their homes and both fall in love in their new town.

8.- You’ll always be my maybe

Two young people meet after 15 years of ending their relationship and begin to remember everything they lived through together, which leads them to realize that they have changed a lot. It also leads them to reflect on their current relationship and their feelings.

9.- the last love letter

Ellie Haworth is a journalist who discovers a series of love letters from 1965 and is interested in knowing the story behind them. Likewise, as she learns more about these cards and her story, she also experiences the development of her own romantic relationship.

10.- Before you

This movie is an adaptation of the Jojo Moyes novel of the same name, where an outgoing and funny girl is in charge of taking care of a rich young man who suffered an accident, which keeps him in a wheelchair. Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke star in the charming and tragic romance that has brought many of its viewers to tears.