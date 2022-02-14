10 couples of actors whose love crossed the screen

In these first weeks of 2022, the award-winning series Euphoria has caused great fury among its fans for its controversial story and characters. And as usual in some productions, there are already two actors whose love has already gone beyond the fiction of the screen and who are now a couple: Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer.

However, they have not been the only ones who have fallen in love after starring in a series or movie, but it is something more common than you think. Therefore, here is a list of 10 pairs of actors who have fallen in love after sharing cast.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Both met in 2011 during the filming of the acclaimed series Game of Thrones, whose love for their respective characters became one of the most iconic in HBO production. They were married seven years later and in early 2021 they welcomed their first child.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – Actor Couples

Without a doubt, they are one of the most beloved couples of actors in all of Hollywood, and although both are already married and have children, their love story dates back more than 20 years. This since they met in the popular series The 70s Show, where coincidentally, their characters were boyfriends.

However, it was not until 2012 that Ashton Kutcher met Mila Kunis after breaking up with actress Demi Moore. Some time later they would have two children and would reveal that they had secretly married.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Before filming began on Bohemian Rhapsody, actor Rami Malek and actress Lucy Boynton met at Abbey Road Studios. However, after playing the characters of Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin, their romance went from screen to real life in no time.

Although there have been several rumors that both want to get married, so far it is not known if they really took this next step in their relationship.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield – Actor Couples

According to both, it was “love at first sight”, after they met on the set of the movie The Amazing Spider-Man, in which they played the iconic Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy.

Although they are no longer together, they formed one of the most memorable couples in Hollywood.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters

Although they met in the movie Adult World, it was not until the American Horror Story series that both surprised everyone by making their courtship public. Although they got engaged, after seven years, they ended their relationship in 2019.

Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence – Actor Couples

After playing Mystique and Beast in the X-Men movie in 2011, the two fell in love and had a relationship that lasted until 2014.

Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire

After meeting on the set of Spider-Man in 2003, many were surprised to learn that both actors were together. This is because they kept their courtship a secret, and even the director of the film found out months before they began filming the sequel to the spider hero.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Actor Couples

Without a doubt it was one of the most mediatic romances. This since Brad Pitt was with actress Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina Jolie.

Both married, had biological children and adopted other children to form a large family. However, they separated and are in an uphill legal battle after their divorce.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

Apparently it is usual that in the Spider-Man movies their actors get involved in a romantic way. At first, they became very good friends, even denying any rumors of romance between the two.

However, they were later caught kissing, holding hands, and even bought a mansion to move in together.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman – Actor Couples

The two met in 1990 and began a relationship that kept them in the eye of all of Hollywood. Although they married that same year and adopted two children, they separated eleven years later.