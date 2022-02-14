10 Characters of Jennifer Aniston that is not Rachel in ‘Friends’ and you should know

It’s Jennifer Aniston’s birthday! Here we list eight projects in the actress’s career that have impacted the entertainment industry.

We couldn’t end the day without talking about one of the most iconic faces in Hollywood: Jennifer Aniston. The actress, who turned 53, has carved out a significant career in the entertainment industry, and while she will forever be the girl we met on friends like Rachel, expanded his career to shine in dramas, acid comedies and the most impressive series on Apple TV +, The morning show. Aniston has set a trend more than once, you just have to remember that the most requested cut in aesthetics during the 90s was the “Rachel Cut”; there is even a sketch of SNL where it is made fun of. That is why it is time to review his career with these 10 characters, who are not Rachel Greenand you must know yes or yes. Happy birthday Jenn!

Audrey Spitz – ‘Mystery on Board’

Jennifer Aniston is one of the main collaborators of Adam Sandler. In 2019, the two actors starred in the comedy thriller Mystery on Board, in which they portrayed a married couple whose spark has waned. When they take a vacation in Europe, what would be their second honeymoon turns into a terrifying escape after being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Luis Gerardo Méndez also participates.

Claire Bennett – ‘Cake: A Reason To Live’

Cake: A Reason To Live marks a major title in Jennifer Aniston’s career, earning her a Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination. The film tells the story of Claire Bennett, a woman who is grieving the loss of her son, as well as dealing with chronic pain that makes her almost a hostage in her own life.

Alex Levy – ‘The Morning Show’

The Apple TV+ original series that reunited Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Jennifer Aniston on the set of a morning news show. The series, which is a behind-the-scenes look at this type of newscast, has been renewed for a third season.

Rosie – ‘Dumplin”

This coming of age cast features Jennifer Aniston as a former beauty queen whose overweight daughter enters the same pageant to prove an important point about our notion of beauty. Dumplin’ is available on Netflix.

Katherine – ‘A Fake Wife’

Jennifer joins Adam Sandler in this romantic comedy that narrates the life of a very famous plastic surgeon, although with bad luck in love. When he thinks he has found true love, he forces Aniston to pretend to be his ex-wife, discovering that the one he has always been in love with is her.

Rose O’Reilly – ‘Who *&$%! are the Millers? ‘

One of the funniest comedies in Jennifer Aniston’s career. In Who *&$%! Are the Millers?, a fictional family, led by Jason Sudeikis and Aniston is involved in all kinds of misunderstandings when they leave for Mexico to pick up the package of drugs that they must deliver to a dangerous mobster.

Justine Last – ‘The Good Girl’

The movie with which Jennifer Aniston He ended the stereotype in which he had been pigeonholed after his leading role in Friends. With an overly acid humor, The Good Girl sees Justine (Aniston) stuck in her thirties, working in a supermarket and married to a good-for-nothing who spends his days smoking marijuana. Everything will change in his life when he meets his new co-worker, Holden (Jake Gyllenhaal), a young man with an almost gothic air who does not have many expectations in life. All the supermarket staff, including Justine, are frustrated by something in their lives and it is revealed little by little in the film..

Polly Prince – ‘My Girlfriend Polly’

A classic in Jennifer Aniston’s career. My girlfriend Polly introduces us to Reuben Feffer (Ben Stiller), he’s a calculating guy who doesn’t take any risk in vain… in fact, he tries to take as few as possible. His life takes a 180 degree turn when he meets Polly, a most interesting, sporadic and fun girl who will put Reuben against a rock and a hard place, considering whether to accept the risk that being in love means.

Beth – ‘He doesn’t like you that much’

Jenn taught us how to tell if he doesn’t like you that much in 2009, with the ensemble film starring an A-list cast, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper, among many others. Aniston’s story introduces us to Beth, a girl whose dearest wish is to get married, but there’s a problem: her boyfriend (Ben Affleck) doesn’t share the thrill of that kind of commitment.