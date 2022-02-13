Zendaya Wax Figure Divides Opinions; they assure that she looks like Kylie Jenner (PHOTO)

The name of Zendaya is all over the world: first for the long-awaited movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, then for his incredible performance in “euphoria” and now for the waxwork which is part of Madame Tussauds Museum From london. The fans were excited when the replica of the actress was revealed, however, a few minutes later they were disappointed because they consider that she does not look like Zendayaeven believe that looks like kylie jenner. Have you seen the wax figure yet? Here we show it to you.

Just thinking that we can have close to Zendaya (even in a waxwork) something inside you is filled with happiness: after giving us unforgettable interpretations and outfits memorable, it was to be expected that they would immortalize her and so did the famous london museum. However, what they did not count on was the fan discontentwho had divided opinions: there are those who did like the figure, others, on the other hand, pointed out that there is nothing like it. Judge for yourself:

Zendaya’s wax figure causes controversy

The Madame Tussauds museum unveiled the wax figure of the protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which wears a pink suit that the actress wore in 2016 for a gala organized by the Humane Society of the United States. According to most fans, the replica does not look like the famous one.

Photo: Instagram @madametussauds

The museum reported that they chose Zendaya because they want to transmit their constant participation in conversations that have to do with social issues, as they pointed out in a statement. But, the followers of the actress were not happy at all and they believe that the features of the wax figure are more similar to Kylie Jenner or Nicki Minaj.

They consider that in The process of making the replica did not take into account in detail the shape of his lips, eyes and nose.. Some fans even said that he looks like Zendaya only if “you don’t see it with glasses” or you see it from afar. What do you think? Does she look like her or doesn’t she look like the famous actress from “euphoria”?



