Zendaya to star in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers

image.png Zendaya, will be the protagonist of “Challengers” by Luca Guadagnino.

Until now, the interpreter had only dared to leave the productions made by and for popcorn with Malcolm & Marie, an experiment recorded under the command of Sam Levinson during confinement. In addition, Zendaya is an Emmy winner for Euphoria, will star in this romantic drama that also has in its sights the signing of Josh O’Connor, also recognized by the Emmy in his role for The Crown, and Mike Faist (West Side Story).

The Hollywood actress, the Italian filmmaker and Amy Pascal (producer of Spider-Man: No Way Home) will also be producers of the film. The direction will fall to Guadagnino, nominated for an Oscar for call me by your name, and the script is in charge of Justin Kuritzkes. The star of HBO’s hit teen series has closed the deal to join the cast, while O’Connor and Faist are still in negotiations to take on the roles, according to reports. Variety.

image.png Zendaya at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

At this time, Zendaya is only confirmed to participate in Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola’s next film, and in the second part of Dune. Nothing is known about other announced projects such as the Ronnie Spector biopic and a feature film produced by Reese Witherspoon in which she was going to play a black student who takes advantage of her passing as a white to get to study at the university.

At just 25 years old, the American artist has been praised since she surprised with her performance in Euphoria, HBO’s crude fiction that portrays the lives of different teenagers dealing with their sexuality, drugs and family problems. The first season premiered in 2019 and, the following year, Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series in a ceremony organized in a single virtual format due to the pandemic crisis. Just this year, the also star of the latest Spider-Man trilogy returned to the small screen to bring Rue Bennett to life in a continuation highly anticipated by the global audience.