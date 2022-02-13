Young man carries his father to be vaccinated Covid in Brazil

Brazil.- Contrary to the cases of celebrities who have refused to receive the vaccine against Covid-19, a young man from the Amazon of Brazil He captivated social networks after carrying his father on his back for six hours so that the elderly man could receive the vaccine against the contagious virus.

In case of Tawy Zoea young man from the Amazon of the South American country, was made known through a photograph uploaded to the Instagram account of the user erikjenningssimoes, it is the doctor Erik Jenning, who, together with a health brigade, went to the Brazilian Amazon to inoculate the population against SARS-CoV-2.

“Tawy carried his father for six hours in a forest with hills and obstacles to our base,” the doctor said through the virtual platform.

The professional highlighted that, once the older man received the dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the young man put his father back on his back and went back the way he had come, having to make the 6-hour journey. again overcoming the obstacles of natural terrain.

“Once vaccinated, he put his father back on his back and walked for six more hours to his village,” he added in the publication.

Jenning, who recounted with no small surprise the feat carried out by Tawy Zoé, announced that, until this year, in the region there has not been a single case of the disease caused by the contagion of the Covid-19.

Brazil authorizes Covid-19 vaccination in children between 5 and 11 years old

Amid the exponential increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil, the government of Jair Bolsonaro announced last Wednesday, January 5, that it will begin to immunize against the virus minors between 5 and 11 years old.

The beginning of this new stage of inoculation is contemplated, by the Ministry of Health, for the second half of this month, after the arrival in the country of the pediatric doses of vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech Estimated for next January 13.