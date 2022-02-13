Ye West asks Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott before the Coachella festival

The rapper kanye westnow known as Yehe asked singer Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott before taking the stage at the Coachella music festival this year, where apparently the defendant after the death of ten Astroworld attendees will accompany him.

Through his social networks, Ye dedicated a message to Eilish, which was accompanied by a news item stating that the singer had ‘despised’ Scott with a comment when stopping a show. “Come on, Billy. We love you, please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives. No one meant for this to happenTrav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened,” he wrote in the post.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-partner, who will release her album on February 22 donda 2, continued: “Yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella, but for now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”. The publication, which reached more than a million likes and almost 100 thousand comments, aroused the interest of the winner of seven Grammy awards. “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan”, was the forceful Billie’s reply.

What bothered Ye?

Everything arose after the interpreter of Bad Guy stop a concert of his tour Happier Than Ever in Atlanta to help one of his followers. When she saw that she was having trouble breathing she asked if she was okay, to which she replied that she needed an inhaler. Eilish did not hesitate to ask her production team and the public for the necessary help.

“We take care of our people. I’ll wait until everyone is okay and then I’ll move on”, he expressed in a video that has gone around social networks. The 20-year-old singer even improvised with a breathing exercise to teach her fans how to control themselves in the event. This was interpreted by Ye as a hint or insult to Scott, who continued with his show for about 40 minutes after the first incident was recorded that ended in a tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.