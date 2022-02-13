Ye fires Kid Cudi as a collaborator on his album “Donda 2” on Instagram











© Provided by El Universal Online





Ye runs Kid Cudi as a collaborator on his album “Donda 2” by Instagram As usual with kanye-westnow called Ye, continues to generate controversy for his lawsuits with other celebrities.

A few days ago he faced billie eilish and now with the singer Kid Cudiwho was already left out of the long-awaited album donda 2 of the former of kim kardashianprecisely because of being a friend of the socialite and her current boyfriend Peter Davidson.

“So that everyone knows that Cudi will not be in ‘Donda’ because he is a friend of you know who … Now we all speak in Billie’s language,” Ye wrote in a handwritten note and uploaded a photo to his Instagram account. .

In the post, West tagged Kid Cui, Kim Kardashian, Kim’s publicist Tracy Romulus and Michael Che, a comedian on “Saturday Night Live,” where Pete Davidson works.











© Provided by El Universal Online

kanye_west_kid_cudi_2022-02-12_at_18.00.46.png





Photo: Ye’s Instagram

Read also: Rihanna poses and shows off her pregnancy

But Scott Ramón Seguro Mescudi, real name of Kid Cudi, was not silent and expressed his feelings about the decision made by Kanye, who was one of the forerunners of his career, and whose relationship apparently came to an end.

“Too bad I don’t want to be on your album damn dinosaur lol everyone knows I’ve been the best of your albums since I met you I’m going to pray for you brother,” Cudi wrote in a story on his Instagram account.











© Provided by El Universal Online

kid_cudi_kanye_west.jpg





Also, via Twitter, Cudi said, “We’ve been talking about this for weeks. You’re crazy to misrepresent and post this lie just to get attention on the internet. You’re not a friend. BYE.” Some time later, he published another tweet where he declared that God opens doors for the wrong people to get out of your life.











© Provided by El Universal Online

kanye_west_kid_cudi_2022-02-12_at_18.05.56.png















© Provided by El Universal Online

kanye_west_kid_cudi_2022-02-12_at_18.06.11.png





Images: Screenshots of Kid Cudi’s Instagram and Twitter profile

West took the opportunity to give a second round to the fight with Billie Eilish: by writing “Now we all speak in the language of Billie”, the rapper made reference to the act of omitting names, as Eilish allegedly did during a concert with an alleged Hint at Travis Scott.

The “Bad Guy” singer’s comment was after she stopped her concert so a fan could get an inhaler because she couldn’t breathe. Then Billie said that “I wait until people are well to continue”. The comment echoed for some people, including Kanye West, the tragedy that occurred in November at the Astroworld music festival, organized by Travis Scott, where a stampede occurred and several attendees lost their lives.

Faced with West’s accusation, Eilish only replied that Travis’s name was literally never said.

fjb]]>