Xiaomi’s smart TV collapses and can be yours for 209 euros

Xiaomi’s smart TV arrives at a spectacular price and everything you need to enjoy the best series and movies.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take one of the smart TVs with Android TV What else do we recommend? The Xiaomi MiTV P1 32-inch drops in price and is within your reach for only 209 euros. It has high resolution and Android TV, an operating system that makes it much more than a television.

Xiaomi’s device will allow you to enjoy the best content like never before. Download the best applications to watch series and movies, get the most out of it. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

The Xiaomi TV has a 32-inch HD LCD screen which occupies practically its entire front. Its design is modern, the feeling of immersion will not leave you indifferent. It also incorporates a Dolby audio systemdual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, stereo speakers, and any other basic features you could ask for.

It is one of the best devices you can buy if you want a screen to play the video game console or a secondary television for the kitchen or the room. Its compact size means that it does not bother by taking up too much space. However, that does not stop it from being a good smart TV.

As we have pointed out, the operating system that gives it life is Android TV 9.0, software created by Google for our televisions. Forget TVs with slow and outdated interfaces, with the Xiaomi device you will enjoy a pleasant and fluid interface.

You do not have to pay more than 209 euros to receive a whole smart TV in your home. Xiaomi’s smart TV is another of its successes, and its great value for money does not go unnoticed.

