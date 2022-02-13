Xavi and his mystery with Dani Alves

Alves arrived in November to face his second cycle as a culé



February 12, 2022 5:32 p.m.

The FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, analyzed the last hour of the culé club in the press conference prior to Sunday’s derby against Espanyol, corresponding to matchday 24 of La Liga. The DT said that he was not ruling out of La Liga and was mysterious when asked how he would make up for the loss of Dani Alves, who will miss two games in the League after the red card obtained in the match against Atlético de Madrid for a kick to Carrasco.

“Atlético’s day saw a great Barça. We want to keep climbing, stay up, but we can’t get our chests out. We have to be humble,” he began.

“I feel bad, he is a very important player and we will find him missing. He understands the position game, he scores, he gives assists… We will lose him in the next four games,” he said in regency also to the other two games of the tie. of the Europa League against Napoli, where the Brazilian was not registered.

On how he would cover the loss of the carioca, the DT assured his desire to “surprise the opposite. I do not want to advance too much. Espanyol works very well with Vicente Moreno.”

Dembele

“I had the idea that he play against Atlético, but I had to make a forced change. It’s one more and it will help us. It’s a closed issue. I’ll decide when he plays”.

Referee

“Each game is a world. You have to help them. They have VAR but it’s a super complicated job. You have to protect them. And make sure it’s fair. They are professionals and you have to help them. I believe in professionalism and that they want to be fair. I don’t think It influences that when he was little he was from Barça, it also influences badly to show that he is not from Barça and whistles for bad… hahaha”.

Fouls

“He is the one who dares to shoot. Today we have worked on it. Messi, at 20 or 21 years old, did not shoot fouls until one day Tito told him to shoot them. We have good shooters, Memphis, Alves… today Pedri has trained him , Eric, Frenkie… we’ll make a list for each game and we’ll decide on the staff. We have good shooters, even if Messi isn’t here. This is training, it was seen with Messi.”