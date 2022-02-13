WWE registration marks for a new NXT program

NXT 2.0 made its debut in September of last year and promised a whole new perspective on the product. While it did bring about quite a few changes and we had new champions in Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Carmelo Hayes, it seems to have drawn mixed reactions from industry insiders. Fans, fighters and former fighters have had different opinions regarding the evolution of this product, while some see it with good eyes, others criticize the direction the brand has taken. Road Dogg, recently fired from the brand, doesn’t think it’s going to be a flop.

► NXT: Level Up, the new name registered by WWE

Beyond the results that have been seen in the renewed WWE development brand, it seems that Vince McMahon does not stop and we will probably have a new program related to the multicolored brand. Indeed, it was known that WWE has applied for another trademark, and it looks like the NXT brand will have a new show coming soon. called “NXT: Level Up”. The registration was made by WWE with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 9, and the description can be read below.

The NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a program about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events live and through broadcast media, including television, and distributed through various platforms through multiple forms of broadcast media; provision of wrestling news and information via broadcast media, including television, and distributed via various platforms via multiple forms of broadcast media; provision of information in the field of sports via broadcast media, including television, and distribution via various platforms via multiple forms of broadcast media; Provision of a website in the field of sports information.

It will be necessary to see what will happen with this new name, perhaps it will be a new program or a name change for the development brand. We will surely find out in the next few days.