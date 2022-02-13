WWE announces a hall of famer for the next Monday Night RAW

The member of WWE Hall of FameLita, will be in the episode of Monday Night RAW which will be broadcast on February 14 from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lita will appear on the last WWE RAW before her title match at the Elimination Chamber PPV

The legendary Lita, current number one challenger to the Monday Night RAW Women’s Championship owned by Ireland’s Becky Lynch, has been announced by World Wrestling Entertainment for next Monday night’s episode of RAW. According to the official announcement, the member of the defunct ‘Team Xtreme’ stable will make an appearance less than a week before the fight in which could achieve its fifth Women’s Championship.

Lita made her return to the ring of Vince McMahon’s company in the Royal Rumble PPV Women’s Battle Royal on January 29the extreme wrestling legend entered at No. 26 and stayed in contention for just over 10 minutes before being eliminated by SmackDown Sovereign Charlotte Flair. During her time at the Rumble, Lita eliminated IMPACT Wrestling World Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

official announcement

The words with which it was made the ad on wwe.com translated into Spanish are the following:

“Two weeks after her return to Monday Night RAW and just five days away from her RAW Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on! the red mark! What will the four-time WWE Universe Women’s Champion and Big Time Becks have in store as she prepares for an extreme contest at the Premium Live Event to be held in Jeddah/? Tune in to RAW Monday night at 8/7C on Syfy to find out!”

We will see how Champion Becky Lynch will react after Lita hit her with a ‘Twist of Fate’ the last time they met

