WWE already offered a contract to Rok-C

A couple of weeks ago, we reported here in SUPER FIGHTS the fact that WWE was looking very closely at the former ROH World Champion, Rok-Cafter the disappearance of ROH, which right now in April of this year could recover its course or sink to the bottom of the sea.

Now, thanks to a very recent news update provided by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we have learned that WWE has already officially offered Rok-C a contract and although it is unknown if he has already accepted or declined the offer, is believed to be very likely to go to Vince McMahon’s company.

In fact, currently Rok-C is in a training camp of the company. Rok-C is just a young girl from 20 years old.

Your real name is carla gonzalez and has been training wrestling since the age of 13. His debut was in December 2018, so Rok-C hasn’t had more than 119 professional matches under his belt.

In September of last year, she won the ROH Women’s World Championship after defeating Miranda Alize at the PPV ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021. This title was vacant. and defended it several times over the next few months.

He was a monarch until last January 13 he lost the title in Impact Wrestling, when he dared to enter a fight with Deonna Purrazzo, who put her AAA Queen of Queens Championship at stake and was defeated. In fact, Fightful Select recently pointed out that losing the title could be a clear sign that he was on his way to WWE.

We’ll see if this materializes or not. For now, the fighter is keeping the entire reserve of the case that the company requires. Booker T was the one who trained her at his Reality of Wrestling School and it helped him to be in another camp in December of last year to analyze it.