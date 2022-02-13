Will Smith movies on Netflix: ‘Hitch’, ‘Men in Black’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
His latest acting work in ‘King Richard’ earned him an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category; however here you can see other of his most beloved tapes and that are in the Netflix catalog.
The actor plays the police officer Daryl Ward, who must deal with a war between gangs, but he will not do it alone, as his orc partner Nick Jakoby joins the mission in order to seek peace.
The twist of the film is set specifically in the city of Los Angeles, in a world where not only human beings exist, but also live with other types of species.
The 1997 classic is one of Smith’s most memorable jobs as Agent K, an ex-cop who joins the Men in Black organization, which is tasked with protecting Earth from aliens without the race. human finds out about it.
Will Smith left his comic side in this film based on true events that tells how Nigerian doctor Bennet Omalu begins to investigate a rare disease that has only been seen in professional football players who are retired.
Though he is initially ignored by the sport’s higher-ups, he goes to great lengths to have the condition taken seriously, despite little being known about it.
It all starts with Ben Thomas, a man who realizes he can change the fate of seven strange people who desperately need a second chance.
Without realizing it, his wife Emily begins to change his vision of the world and the possibilities he has to support others.
‘Hitch: Seduction Specialist’
Hitch is one of Will Smith’s most well-known roles, where he plays a man who is dedicated to helping his gender impress the women of his dreams.
After meeting Albert and trying to help him, he realizes that the job will be more difficult than he thinks, since his new client is a total disaster.
The actor from ‘The Prince of Rap’ personifies a bitter and alcoholic superhero who, despite his great powers, is not loved in the city due to his bad attitudes.
To fix his image, he is forced to turn to a public relations expert. At the same time, he begins to remember his origins.