Will Smith introduces the actors of the remake of “The fresh prince of rap”

Will Smith used his account TikTok to introduce the new cast of the remake of “The Prince of rap“, one of the most popular productions of the 90s in the United States and the world. Check more details of this series and if the actor will have a part in it.

As can be seen in the video that became a trend, each of the actors appears with the name of the character they will bring to life in the remake. Also, users were surprised after seeing the actor Jabari Banks who will play Will.

“Passing the torch has never looked so good. Say hello to the new cast of BelAir,” said the famous actor, who has been nominated for the Oscar Awards 2022.

According to the medium The Hollywood Reporter, the new version of the series will not have comic record of the original. The actor Alfonso Ribeirowho gave life to Carlton Bansk, assured that “It’s a drama. It is not a comedy. I have nothing to do with it, so I don’t know anything else“.

When is the remake of “The Fresh Prince of Rap” released?

The remake of “The Prince of Rap” premieres this Sunday, February 13 on the Peacock streaming platform, for the United States. However, the release date for Latin American countries is still unknown.