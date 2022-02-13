Why Minecraft YES is an eminently narrative video game

When speaking of narrative in video games, we have ingrained concepts of traditional media such as cinema or literature. But open world games like Minecraft enjoy a narrative as rich as that of a graphic adventure.

Minecraft was released almost a decade ago, created by Markus Pesson and further developed by Mojang Studios. For those who have never played or seen any gameplay, it is a video game of the type sandbox or open world, which is based on construction and which is located within a practically infinite procedural world.

Minecraft gives its players an almost infinite exploration and a completely different gaming experience for each of them. Although obviously we find a unified gaming experience in terms of lore, universe rules and mechanics, which each player assimilates and applies differently.

Starting from the procedural generation of each world that is different from player to player, something that marks the very development of the first steps of the players in their respective biomes and, therefore, generating unique gaming experiences. Each player appears or spawns in a different type of environment (the aforementioned biomes) that enjoys random constructions of the elements that compose it.

Is Minecraft a narrative video game?

Probably the first answer of many would be a negative. This is because there is, perhaps, a misconception of what narrative is in video games. The concept of narrative remains deeply rooted in cinema, series, literature and other forms of training that feed on traditional linear structures in which, unlike video games, there is no interactivity a priori.

Although video games have tried to assimilate cinematographic narrative elements, their narrative goes far beyond linear plots, sequences or cinematics and dialogues between characters. First of all, we must differentiate between the embedded narrative and the emergent narrative. The embedded narrative is the one that refers to the elements that have been previously designed, that is, they are given to the players through a predefined story. On the other hand, we have the emergent narrative which is the one generated during gameplay or gaming experience as a direct result of player actions.

Of course, there is no work of writers behind the Minecraft universe, as can be understood in a series or in a movie. In this procedural world, one of the few traditional narrative elements that exists is our protagonist Steve (or Alex in the female version of him), that avatar that we control and on which we pour our personality. As well as the animals, creatures and enemies that populate the corners of this universe and that each one has a characteristic non-verbal form of communication.

As many stories as players

In his case, Minecraft enjoys both types of narratives. Yes. The embedded narrative would mean that the torch burns or that with a block of stone we can build something. The emergent narrative kicks in when the player uses that torch or stone block to burn down a village or build a house. Therefore, within this embedded narrative are all those tools that are given to the players. That is to say, the rules of the universe and the mechanics that the game offers us. It is precisely those pre-designed embedded elements that allow players to create their unique narrative worlds. Using the tools that the developers have put at your disposal and that gain in complexity as we improve our skills (or abilities) and our level rises.

in minecraft there are as many stories as there are players, however, all of them share a unified gaming experience through tools, enemies and jargon from their universe. Is about a game driven by the dialogue of the playersthat is, by how they decide to express themselves using the minecraft unique language and how they define their own narrative experience. That language of its universe generates a feeling of familiarity among the players and, even, of belonging to it.

And what can generate more engagement than a universe that we have built and filled with stories ourselves? Precisely in that non-verbal contract of commitment or engagement The reason for the success of Minecraft lies: Mojang’s game allows players to articulate a wide range of experiences and emotions through its mechanics. On many occasions, the traditional narrative restricts players to good roles or bad roles that remain constant throughout a game. However, in games like Minecraft those roles are more diffuse and can change during the gaming experience.

In a game like Minecraft there is no traditional plot with a beginning, middle and end. It’s up to the players to create those stories. However, it is necessary to give the players a world that is independent of them And don’t stay static. Thus introducing narrative curves that occur independently but that influence the players.

The narrative or dramatic curve

But can games like Minecraft incorporate narrative curves in the same way that games with linear narratives do? The answer is a resounding yes. minecraft get create a dramatic curve using its famous day and night cycle, which affects players anywhere in the game world (except in the nether, of course). The flow generated by introducing the cycle of night and day is the main aesthetic mechanic of the game that directly influences the player’s activity and the non-verbal dialogue of the NPCs in the Minecraft universe. Players must change their ways and explore the world, preparing (or not) to face the enemies that appear when that rectangular sun sets. Therefore, this circadian rhythm of night and day not only gives players context, but also pacing the game.

Finally, another of the elements that serves to give narrative rhythm is reflected in Minecraft (and in many other video games) in the levels of experience that we achieve as we progress. Perhaps some people might consider this progression system through achievements as a story in itself.

This approach could be correct, however, this system is just a possibility offered to players. A suggestion. A way for them to discover the world of Minecraft and its rules, in order to unlock everything the game has to offer. There is nothing on screen that tells a player that they must make these advances, but rather that they exist independently and in the background (although they are dependent on certain actions that the players can perform and that unlock these advances). The sandbox such as Minecraft limit the ability of video game designers to predict player actionssince each person can establish their own personal challenges within the game and therefore represent their own stories.

Minecraft is, therefore, a narrative video game that allows its players to narrate storieswhat is known in English as storytelling, and that is similar to what children do when they play with their toys and invent stories, characters and missions. In the Minecraft universe those narratives are more elaborate and sophisticated. Additionally, they allow players to build an entire world around their story before or at the same time, and can play different roles in their planned or impromptu stories.

