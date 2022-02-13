Why did Rafa Márquez refuse to play for Juventus?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.12.2022





Rafael Marquez made a big reveal during a broadcast on TUDN, as the former captain of the Mexican National Teamconfessed that when he left Barcelona turned down an offer from Juventusbecause I only had an Italian club in mind to play and It wasn’t La Vecchia Signora.

“Before leaving Barça I wanted to play in Italy. I don’t know why he had the idea of ​​going to play for Milan. I said: ‘if it’s not Milan, then I’m not going to Italy’. Juve had an offer for me and in the end I didn’t accept“confessed the five-time World Cup player with the Tricolor.

Likewise, another of the European clubs that the Mexican rejected went to newcastle of the premier leagueclub that was interested in signing the Mexican defender when he was a member of Monaco. However, the Barca’s offer was the one that convinced him.

“At first when I was in Monaco, I had an offer from Newcastle.. But the Premier was not the league that it is today. Then it got better and I think today it’s the best. Maybe I would have liked to play for a top England team.“, he finished.

Finally, the Mexican he did not sign with Juventus when he left Barcelona in 2010so he chose to go play the MLS New York Red Bulls; however, it was finally in 2014 when he ended up militating in the A series when he was hired Hellas Verona.