Whole apples of skeletons | Page 12

Last night, around midnight, I was in the car and I talked to a friend.

“I’m going back to my house, dodging blacks in their carts,” I whispered so that she would be indignant and extract her from her melancholy torpor for the Sunday she was leaving. The boys in their carts are the ones who walk the right lane of the streets looking for surprises in the containers. One took my discman to fix and never returned it to me; Others have some of my clothes, several Messi shirts, four alternatives and dozens of pairs of shoes and sneakers that I put together for them. That’s why they are “blacks with carts” because they are mine, from my pack. My friends day and night. My cart is a 2009 Citroen and I also lift things, to give them back what they never had: lamps, paintings, old frames, clothes, magazines. Some things I keep to myself. That’s why I’m also like them.

“A black in a diesel cart.” Before, long before my sixty-something that I bear with dignity, many called me “black Kirchnerist” “resentful” “fascist” or simply “black bawdy.” For me it is a vain opprobrium that does not even reach the height of an offense. I look at the lives of those who spoke to me like that and I can rub unthinkable things on their faces, but I smile. I smile a lot in the misery in which I swim sometimes and in others I submerge myself. Many believe that by writing here I have things fixed. Or that I am an intellectual with a comfortable life, rich in privileges. That I give virtual classes at exorbitant prices. Or that I have exotic affairs. Or that I read a lot because I’m better than the rest, or that I belong to a chapel. Ha, don’t make me laugh. I’m a collector of corpses like the ones in the cart.

I am a permanent pusher of invisible carts. I put together things that others have left over, other people’s phrases, aimless women, I invite myself to dinner and I haven’t spent years on clothes: they belong to the deceased of friends who, out of superstition, don’t wear them. The Salvation Army has provided me with some items and the poor-among-poor open-air fairs as well. I am a black man who has read Camus, that is the difference. I don’t inhale, I hardly smoke, but I can afford to host Keanu Reeves in my cave, who is waiting for me sitting down looking at the sparrows through the window.

“I read your note about the gorillas,” he tells me by way of greeting. -I didn’t understand it.

-Obviously, if you weren’t born here. Gorillas are a denomination to enunciate the cuckoos of history. Coup plotters, traitors like Menem, Isaac Rojas, Alsogaray and many more.

–Menen –he says with bad pronunciation– …I know that one.

-Yes, but grab an egg first-, and I indicate the gesture, for him to do it.

Serie; you already know the antimufa code. She was with Goyeneche all day, who since yesterday cannot be separated from him because they hit it off.

“And the old man?” he asks me.

-He’s at the corner bowling alley. Drinking as he did in San Quintín de Saavedra: to prevent his wife from challenging him, the waiter served him the guisky in a cup of tea with the thread hanging.

-Let’s look?

-Yes, but dress up because you’re better known here than the Pole.

He wears a red mustache, dark feminine glasses and the blue alternative of Canaya.

– So am I okay?

I do not answer. I compare it. I have an occurrence.

–Tell me, do you know how to play defense?

–I am capable of everything, from defeating demons and dodging bullets.

We go down and I look for Goyeneche, who has stopped drinking his guiscacho.

“Come on, cute old man,” I tell him and the three of us get into the Citroen.

I tell Keanu: -Let’s go to Palos Verdes, I brought you sneakers and a pair of shorts… you’re going to try Central.

The Pole makes a gesture. –Uhh… Rosario… the times we knocked them down there with the Squid.

“Don’t remind me,” I say through the little mirror.

Arriving at Rondeau I can not with my genius. An orange container opens and from its sheet metal mouth I extract a chair.

“Ah well,” exclaims the Pole with a gesture of annoyance.

-The gentleman is a carancho now.

Keanu smiles: he likes my hobby. Some blacks in a cart up ahead wave at me.

-Back there in the trunk, grab that there is a gift.

–They leave with their chair for the bass…

The Pole rebukes me: -Ah, the gentleman turned out to be the Santa Claus of the lunfas and the inmates, we have enough with the jets of new tangos like that Abonizio, for you to jettison a whole piece of furniture!

“Shh,” I tell him and hand him a flask of gin that I keep in the glove compartment so he’ll be quiet. Me silencing the most beautiful voice in these lands, I tell myself. But we are already entering the premises. The guard calls someone. Petaco welcomes me.

–I have a 2 or a 6 to play downstairs.

Carbonari looks closely at Keanu. –He has skinny legs… I know this one, tell him to take off his costume.

–He is one who played in Federal B.

–Federal? The cana? – the Pole whispers from behind.

El Petaco stands as if to kick a free kick, arms crossed.

-Look, just today we tried one and it remains, besides that the pass book was closed…

-A pass, is there a pass? – The Pole whispers in my ear.

It begins to garuar and the Petaco says goodbye. He greets everyone but before he yells who did they choose to fill the gap. He puts his hand on his visor.

–You won’t be able to believe it, it’s a friend of yours, one who cardboards, a black in a cart who breaks it. He said you were his representative and that’s why we tried it. He just signed and the first thing he did was buy his brother a motorcycle so that the cart company could grow.

Wave in the rain. We all return the greeting. Keanu looks around the area.

-Whole apples of skeletons-, he recites in perfect Spanish as part of a film script. “I’m not immortal,” she sighs.

Back as if caressing an invisible cat, the Pole moves his hands and dedicates a garúa to us. Keanu tears up along with me as lightning shatters, lighting up the entire city.

