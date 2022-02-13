Which were the Oscar nominees with the highest budget, and the highest grossing?

The nominations for the 94th edition of the Academy Awards have already been announced and among those selected are big productions with high budgets and huge profits, and others that failed to exceed the expectations of their producers and directors.

Director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was one of the most expensive of this year’s best picture nominees, costing $300 million, followed by Netflix’s Don’t Look Up at $200 million respectively.

Described by many as a cinematic event, Dune cost $165 million to produce, to which must have been added an estimated $135 million in marketing, generating a total of $300 million to make. And according to statistics from Samba TV, they ensure that the work was seen by 1.9 million viewers through HBO Max in its first weekend of release in the United States.

For its part, Don’t look up, or Don’t look up, as it was translated into Spanish, was not far behind, it had a production budget of around US$200 million, becoming one of the company’s most expensive productions in 2021. The film that has generated controversy on social networks for its satirises on issues related to the climate crisis, the pandemic, algorithms and the consumption of information, generated controversy among users of the Netflix platform and achieved the underlying mission of its producers, attract subscribers.

According to data revealed in October 2021, the streaming service’s plan is to reach 276 million accounts by 2026, and as of today they already have 214 million, so the platform has been successful in betting on big productions like Don’t look up.

The nominees also include the American-Spanish animated film, Magic Park, produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, with a production budget of US$40 million and grosses of US$119.6 million. The film featured the voices of renowned actors such as Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong among others.

In the category of best film there is also the remake, Love without barriers, which is one of the most emblematic musicals in the history of cinema and winner of 10 Oscars at the time. For this title it seemed impossible to conceive a new adaptation on the big screen, however, Steven Spielberg accepted the challenge of updating the legendary work.

On this occasion, the director had a hefty budget of US$100 million, thus becoming one of the most expensive Hollywood musicals of all time, but that has not found a reflection at the box office, since its failure has been confirmed with a collection of only US$63 million.

Will Smith stars in the film “King Richard: A Winning Family,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Venus and Serena, which gives an intimate look behind the scenes of the Williams sisters. Released in theaters on November 19, 2021 by Warner Bros and on the HBO Max streaming service the same day, it had a budget of US$50 million and a gross of US$32 million, respectively. The film was a box office flop but received critical acclaim for the performances of Smith, Ellis, and Sydney.

Coda: The Sounds of Silence is a comedy-drama, American remake of the 2014 French film La Familia Bélier, with a budget of US$10 million and a gross of US$1.2 million, it surprised critics with its easy and clichéd formula. that delighted and achieved a nomination in the acclaimed awards.

On this occasion, director Guillermo del Toro is once again nominated for the awards with the psychological thriller, The Alley of Lost Souls, which features the main performances of a first-rate cast made up of Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe, among other stars and a budget of US$60 million that this time did not include the elaborate montages that the director is accustomed to.

And finally, the big surprise was the number of nominations that the Netflix film ‘The power of the dog’ by director Jane Campion, candidate for 12 statuettes and that demonstrated, once again, the impact that the exclusive productions of the streaming platforms have in the movie business, displacing Hollywood from its historic monopoly.

The exact figures for this film are unknown, however, this ambitious Netflix project wants to take home the Oscar and things like the budget of a film do not seem to be a problem for its executives.