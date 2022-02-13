Where are the Armatronic and Curatronic vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The Vending machines return to the island Season 1 of battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3and allow us to spend our gold bars to get weapons and healing items. They keep coming in two different formats: Armatronic Y curatronic. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where are the vending machines:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: where are the vending machines?

The Season 1 vending machines of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 3 are divided into two types:

Armatronic vending machine

Armatronic vending machines sell us guns and ammo

Armatronic vending machines they sell us random rarity weapon in exchange for gold bars. To know what weapons they offer, we must see their silhouette of the weapon on the machine. The Armatronics they mostly appear at named locations on the map.

Curatronic vending machine

Curatronic vending machines sell us healing and shield items

Curatronic vending machines They sell us healing items in exchange for gold bars. The Curatronic they only appear at gas stations.

Remember that both types of vending machines can be destroyed both with the beak, and with explosions or shots. If you don’t find a machine where it should be, it’s because someone has destroyed it. Just below we leave you a map with the locations of both types of vending machines in Season 1 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 3:

All Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1 Vending Machine Locations

Broken vending machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1

This is what broken vending machines look like

In addition to the two types mentioned above, you should know that there is a third type of special vending machine. The broken vending machines they can appear randomly replacing any other type of vending machine. They are red and, in exchange for gold, we will obtain a random item of the type of machine it replaces (a weapon if it is a damaged Armatronic, or healing objects if it is a damaged Curatronic).

Weapons and items not otherwise available can be obtained by buying from broken vending machines. For example, we can get a exotic weapon Dragon’s Breath Sniper Rifle thus.