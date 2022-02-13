WhatsApp: how to replace its green icon with the ’emoji in love’ during Valentine’s Day? | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Thousands of people who downloaded WhatsApp, the most widely used instant messaging application today, were stunned to learn that, thanks to the social networksit just came back trend a secret trick that allows you to replace the green icon for the ’emoji in love’, a perfect option that you can use during Valentine’s Day. Do you want to know how? Here we are going to tell you.

According to Xataka, to implement this WhatsApp trick you must meet two requirements. The first is to have a cell phone that works with the Android operating system; in case you have an iPhone, iPad or other device developed by ManzanaUnfortunately you won’t be able to use it.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what does ‘pipipi’ mean and why do many young people use it in their conversations?

The second requirement is to have previously saved the ’emoji in love’ icon in the internal memory of your smartphone. The photo can be found on the internet; however, you must make sure that it does not have a background (that it is transparent) and that it is saved in PNG format.

In addition to Photoshopthere are several pages like Photopea or Remove.bg that will help you remove the background from any image. It is worth noting that you can use both tools from any open browser on your mobile device or computer.

How to change the WhatsApp icon for the emoji in love?

Go to Play Store and download Nova Launcher (you can find it in this link)

Install the application and your phone will have a new interface that you can customize.

Possibly some icons move from place, you will have to order them manually

Press the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds until a window appears with the option to edit

Change the icon to the ‘love emoji’ image you saved. You can also modify the WhatsApp name if you wish.

Finally, save the changes and you will see how the WhatsApp icon was replaced by the ’emoji in love’. If you don’t like how your phone turned out, you’ll just have to uninstall Nova Launcher so that everything goes back to normal.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what does ‘SIUUU’ mean and why is it popular among young people?

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can always have it updated to the latest version

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: would you like to hear the tone of the Power Rangers when you get a new message?

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp will change the call interface and soon you can customize it with a wallpaper

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to change the green logo to a red heart for Valentine’s Day?

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: would you like to change the green color icon for a red or pink one on Valentine’s Day?

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.