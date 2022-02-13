The Day of Love and Friendship, February 14this getting closer, if in your case you have already prepared yourself with the gifts that you will give to your friends, family or partner, there is one thing you could still do to be fashionable with this date.

We tell you how to change the whatsapp iconone of the platforms instant messaging most used, for Red heart. In this way, you will not only be able to send Valentine’s phrases or stickers, but you will also be able to put together the complete package to celebrate this day.

WhatsApp, how to put the icon of a heart for February 14. Photo: Pixabay



How to change the WhatsApp icon for a heart

This trick only works for phones with Android operating system, the steps you have to follow to achieve it are:

Go to Google Play.

Find the app called Nova Launcher and install it.

Open the app and set your phone’s display style.

When you are done, click on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.

A window will appear allowing you to modify the name and logo.

Click on the WhatsApp icon, then Applications, followed by Photos and now select the heart icon, which you must have previously downloaded from Google.

Finally save the changes and you will see that the traditional WhatsApp icon will be replaced, instead it will have a heart icon.

You can also read: WhatsApp, so you can change the color of each of your chats

If you are not so romantic as to put a heart icon, you can simply change the color of the WhatsApp logo, be it red, green, yellow or whatever your favorite color is, you just have to download it previously.

You can also read: How to access the secret menu of functions that WhatsApp has?

In case you want to return WhatsApp to the traditional green logo, you only have to uninstall the Nova Launcher application so that everything returns to normal. One of the advantages is that it will not only serve you for this date, you can update the WhatsApp icon as many times as you want depending on the time of year you are in.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.