What to watch?: “No one special”, “Haunt” and “The French Chronicle” are streaming – Tvshow – 02/12/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

A new Coppola to pay attention to in the cinema

Add another Coppola to the universe of cinema. For that matter, it’s Gia, who is the granddaughter of Francis Ford, niece of Sofia, and cousin of Nicolas Cage, to name a few famous members of the Coppola clan. Nobody Special is Gia’s second film (her first, 2013’s Palo Alto, had been highly praised) and has Andrew Garfield as an influencer in the middle of a love triangle in times of social media and internet anonymity. It presents itself as peculiar and an interesting exercise, here a far cry from Spider-Man. A curiosity in streaming.

Director:Gia Coppola. With:Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Nat Wolff. Where:For rent on NSNow from Nuevo Siglo. Origin: United States, 2020.

An always striking chronicler and with all his usual resources

This is Wes Anderson in an extreme degree of purity. There’s all the pop iconography of him, his star-studded cast and symmetrical, imaginative staging. It’s an episodic film that reproduces an edition of The French Dispatch, the unlikely New Yorker-style Sunday supplement of an American provincial daily. The variety and brevity of the articles allows Anderson to get into a more playful terrain than usual, using resources and mixing cultural and cinematographic references. What he gets is fine.

Director:Wes Anderson. With:Benicio del Toro, Timothee Chalamet.. Where?Star+ Origin: United States/France, 2021.

Sometimes, houses of terror have to be taken more seriously

If you are looking for a decent horror movie to pass the time and you no longer know where to look, know that Haunt is on Amazon Prime Video, an interesting story that, with what is necessary, manages to maintain the tension and offer some gore moments. impressionable proof. Here, a group of friends go out to celebrate Halloween and end up in an isolated ranch that is presented as “The house of terror”. They enter looking for some scares but they become the favorite prey of a group of sadists, who will not make it very easy for them to leave the place healthy and alive.