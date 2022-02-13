What is Jimin’s favorite movie? can’t stop watching it

BTS is still enjoying their vacation time and after Jimin recovered from the hospital and returned home, he is still taking a good rest, what did the idol do during this time? He went back to see his favorite movie.

Through social networks, bts shares much more with his fans, no matter the distance, the time difference, or the language in different platforms There is a way to translate what the members of this group write for their fans.

They are mainly active on Weverse, a special platform with some artists from HYBE and YG Entertainment, for example, and on this we find all the members of Bangtan Sonyeondanin addition to Instagram, where they are already celebrating their third month since they revealed their personal accounts.

Read More: Suga explains why Jungkook surprises him when they work together.

In these social networks it is easy to see the updates of the members of bangtan that count more to their fans about their lives, answer their questions and share more of themselves for everyone who has access to this app; although the fandom has also been in charge of sharing the content outside of it.

via weverse, Jimin shared what is your favorite movie, what kind of films do the members of BTS like? Mochi has seen this production a total of 7 times.

BTS Jimin Reveals His Favorite Movie And All The Times He’s Seen It

On Weverse, Jimin from bts revealed what his favorite movie is, it’s about ‘The Notebook’, a story full of romance starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams; the idol confessed that she has seen it a total of 7 times and this post was made at dawn in Korea, so now you know what movie she marathons with Mochi.

The Notebook is BTS Jimin’s favorite movie | Twitter: @BTStranslation_

Read more: BTS: V is the dream son-in-law of many moms and this is why.

Now you know what Jimin’s favorite movie is, have you already seen this romance film? It is a beautiful story that gained great popularity, and so is enjoyed by Bangtan dancer Sonyeondan.

Jimin’s movie marathons stretch into the wee hours

After sharing with ARMY what his favorite movie was, Jimin also thought that he should watch another movie, and his fans realized that it was 4 AM, in South Korea, so the movie marathons of the idol of bts They spread out in the morning.

Jimin and his 4 AM movie marathons | Twitter; @btstranslation7

Jimin from BTS is watching a lot of movies during his break, so this amazing artist enjoys his vacation, and the best thing is that he shares it with his fans who do not stop following him.

In others bts newsthe idol group inspired an actress from the cast of All Of Us Are Dead, how did the idols motivate her?