Welcome a new Americanist; Miguel Layún boasted the birth of his son

Miguel Layun will not play this weekend with America because he will serve the first of his two punishment games that he received from the Disciplinary Commissionso it will not be present before Saints nor against Mazatlan midweek in a pending match of the second day of the tournament.

However, the player Americanist He took time to put football aside and enjoy such an important moment as the birth of his third child. And it is that this Friday, Layún had the joy of being a father for the third time, a fact that he bragged about on social networks once everything happened.

“We are 5” Y “Pure love. Just don’t tell him yet that I’m angry”were the phrases that Miguel He posted on both his Instagram account and that of Twitterthis accompanied by images of him with his family and the new baby, for which he received numerous congratulations from his colleagues and former colleagues.

Miguel Layun You can take advantage of these days to enjoy your family while training at the Coapa facilities. It won’t be until next week’s game pregame against Pachuca when he refocuses with the club knowing that he may once again be eligible for Santiago Solari.