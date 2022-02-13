We present to you the first Batmobile with label Zero!

Although it looks like one more of the “papier mache” replicas seen in many exhibitions, this Batmobile is fully operational and electric, unique in the world. The most surprising thing is that it was built by Nguyen Dac Chung, a 23-year-old Vietnamese man who graduated from the Hanoi University of Architecture. It is not a model or a pedal car with an elaborate bodywork that is only used for display. It is a fully operational vehicle capable of highway speeds and powered by an electric motor, making it the world’s first electric Batmobile.

VAN DARYLcar and driver

Nguyen is an architect and founder of the cosplay store, Macros Studios. His Hanoi-based atelier brings to life custom superhero costumes that would rival the best at Comic Con. “As a kid, he was a fan of superheroes, especially Batman. Growing up, he always wanted to build a Batmobile. All of them. From those of Adam West to those of Christian Bale”, says Nguyen Dac Chung. He loves bringing to life what he sees on the big screen. While he primarily creates costumes, his most admired piece is the Dark Knight’s most iconic crime-fighting weapon: the Batmobile. Well, to start building the first of all the Batmobiles that have existed, Nguyen has chosen the version that Christopher Nolan created for his Batman trilogy, with the appearance of an ‘almost’ aerodynamic tank and which was nicknamed ‘Tumbler’ due to its design. similar to a tank.

VAN DARYLcar and driver

To build the car of his dreams, Nguyen assembled a team of designers, architects, mechanics, and engineers to collaborate on its construction. The group of builders of this peculiar project began with the chassis and the tubular structure of the body and then created the panels of the body-armor. Here they are mixed as ABS, composite, steel and carbon fiber to shape this electric Batmobile that measures 3.7 meters long, 2.4 meters wide and 1.3 meters high. Some parts are handmade, while others are 3D printed for greater precision and detail. The front wheels are 13 inches and the rear are 18. The final weight is 600 kilograms and inside it has space for a driver and a passenger.

This content is imported from YouTube.

The doors have an electro-hydraulic drive system and can be remotely operated. To better control everything that happens around it, it has a set of four security cameras with their corresponding monitors, for a 360-degree view. The young architect and his team took more than two years to complete his dream. “When I decide to do something, I never give up,” declares young Nguyen.

VAN DARYLcar and driver

This spectacular creation can be admired at the VAN DARYL Gallery. Founded by Daryl Villanueva, VAN DARYL is a gallery dedicated to the world of automobiles and motorcycles, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Phu My Hung in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The gallery houses an eclectic collection of rare and futuristic vehicles inspired by science fiction and comic books. The perfect place to display this first ZERO-labeled Batmobile.

VAN DARYLcar and driver

