“We must have communication with the board”

The captain of the Machine will speak with the new board to avoid any non-football issue and clarify misunderstandings

Jesus Crowngoalkeeper and captain of Blue Crossstated that during the week prior to the sixth day of Clausura 2022, he will seek to speak with Jaime Ordiales, the new sports director of the Machine, to clarify any issue that may affect the celestial club, after he arrived suddenly after the surprise departure of Alvaro Davila.

“These are decisions made by the board, as I told you, they are going to talk during the week, I imagine. I personally would like to talk to him (Jaime Ordiales) Personally, I have not had the time, the moment has not been given due to the haste with which this decision-making took place, but I believe that as a player and, now as a captain, we must also have good communication on our part towards the directive and the directive towards us. I believe that the best decisions are going to be made at this time, everything to benefit us and to avoid, as they say out there, that there is some extra-football issue that could affect us, ”expressed the goalkeeper after the 1-2 defeat in view of Necaxa on the fifth day of Clausura 2022.

The sky blue captain indicated that he has not had the opportunity to speak with Ordiales, due to the changes during the week. imago7

“I think that we are not going to make excuses, it would be very easy to make excuses and of course not, we came from a job a few months ago and in terms of results as well; now, it is simply a result which we do not like at all because of the ways and forms as it happened, so it is simply to assume responsibilities, turn around and focus ourselves on what corresponds to us, which is to prepare ourselves as best as possible in sports and The issue of decisions of the board is left to them, and they will know what is best for the institution”.

Crown took the opportunity to send a message to Álvaro Dávila and his people, whom he thanked for what they did in the institution, including the championship that Blue Cross achieved in the Clausura Guard1anes 2021.

“I think that the most important thing is for us to focus on sports, of course we left with a great annoyance due to this result and we cannot use what happened during the week as an excuse, because it is something that does not correspond to us. We are soccer players and we simply dedicate ourselves to this, I think a decision was made by the board that one should simply follow orders and also thank Alvaro Davilato Héctor Lara and to all his people what he did in the institution, everything that supported us during the time they were there, but hey, these are decisions that are made by the board and we have to adapt to what is coming and I think that It’s very clear to us.”