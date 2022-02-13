“We are not going to go crazy for losing a game, we have to be humble”

The rojiblancos suffered their second stumble in Clausura 2022 and can drop to ninth place

Marcelo Michel Leanotechnical director of Chivasassured that they cannot “go crazy” after this afternoon’s defeat against Tigres (1-3), which is why he emphasized that they have to learn from mistakes and be humble in the face of the landslide received at the hands of Miguel’s team Blacksmith.

“The reality we have to be able to manifest in the following games, We are not going to go crazy either because we lost a game, obviously it is painful and we have to improve, but the reality is that we are here to continue competingand now we have no choice but to talk on the pitch, we have to be humble and learn”, he pointed out.

Marcelo Michel Leaño and Chivas suffered their second defeat so far in Clausura 2022 imago7

Given the annoyance of the fans for the defeat against Tigres, the Guadalajara coach said he was hurt by the win and emphasized that they will speak on the field so that they feel proud of their team.

“We feel very hurt by the defeat, I tell you that we are going to continue working, because we want you to feel very proud of your team and we want to speak on the pitch, just that, we want to speak on the pitch,” he added.



In the end, he described as “incredible” that his team continues to allow goals in the first few minutes due to lack of concentration, an issue that they will place special emphasis on next day when they visit León.

“It is evident that we are not at all happy with today’s game, It is incredible that we continue to give away goals in the first ten minutes due to lack of concentrationwhich we had corrected in the past days against Juárez, however, today we saw that it was not, we have to work on the defensive solidity of the last tournament”, he concluded.