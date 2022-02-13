We are employees of the club and we want him to fight upstairs

The technician from La Maquina indicated that the institution is above any member of the team and stressed that everyone works to give results

John Reynosocoach of Blue Crossspoke after his team’s 1-2 loss to Necaxa and about the relationship he has with Jaime Ordiales, new sports director, which he described as cordial and professional. However, he expressed that they do not spend Christmas or New Year together, but because they both work for the Celestials, they see the best for the institution.

“The group thing is stronger than ever, really today I congratulated them in the talk because I rarely saw their behavior and my relationship with Jaime (Ordiales) is that of a coach with a sports director, cordial, professional and I don’t know what I can add more; we don’t spend Christmas together or New Year’s together, but we are employees of the club and we want the club to fight at the top”, he expressed at a press conference after the 1-2 defeat against Necaxa on the fifth day of Clausura 2022.

The technician from La Maquina indicated that the institution is above any member of the team and stressed that everyone works to give results. imago7

“Jaime (Ordiales) knows this, Víctor (Velázquez) knows it, we are professionals, we want the best for the club, we want results, efficiency and performance and the other is part of folklore, if you get along well or badly. I came out champion suddenly getting along badly with a teammate behind, but on the field that was not noticeable and that is the secret of football.



1 Related

Reynoso He went to a press conference annoyed by the performance and result against Necaxa, but made it clear that in the face of off-field problems, the institution should prioritize, since Blue Cross it is on any member of the club.

“I think we understand that whoever speaks is grateful to the institution, from my time as a player. No matter what happens, there will always be a coach, a president, a sports director, a coach and players, we have to give certainty with good performances and good results, the other thing is to get into a situation of talking about the situation more, but today with the last thing we saw I’m not here to talk about other specific things other than the improvement of the team”.

‘JIMMY’ LOZANO WANTS TO WRITE A NEW ERA AT NECAXA

Miguel de Jesús Fuentes, technical director of Necaxastated that, since the arrival of Jaime Lozano, who could not be on the bench due to Covid-19, the players have been talked about the beginning of a new era as a whole for Aguascalientes, which began with an agonizing 1-2 victory against Blue Cross on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

“We, led by Jaime (Lozano), talked to the players that this was a new beginning for us, a new era for the group, for the club and for everyone, we have to do our best and it’s going to be complicated, but what I highlight the most is the attitude of the players, that we cling to what we worked on during the week and I think we were rewarded “