Wallbox, Pepsi, Nissan, Budweiser and Crypto.com among the brands to be announced at the Super Bowl

The Spanish Wallbox, Pepsi, Amazon, Budweiser, Doritos, Uber Eats, BMW, Pringles, Nissan or the cryptocurrency investment platform Crypto.com are on the list of brands that will be announced at the Super Bowl final, which will be celebrates this Sunday at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles and that will face the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles City Rams.

The Super Bowl has become an event that transcends the purely sporting to become a consumer engine not only in the United States but worldwide.

Thus, this edition aims to be a record, since NBC, the network that will broadcast the meeting live in the United States, will charge 6.5 million dollars (5.7 million euros) for each 30-second spot during the coveted break of the encounter.

This figure represents a million dollars more than in 2021, despite the fact that between 2020 and 2021 the audience fell by more than nine million viewers, which shows a change in the trend in television consumption habits, in a context of greater competition and in which the direct effect of the pandemic cannot be ruled out.

In this way, the announcement of Crypto.com, which will be starring the actor Matt Damon and which will open the advertising round, is emerging as one of the most anticipated due to the controversy generated by these products, not yet regulated, but already allowed. as advertisers for NBC, which has expanded the thematic range of products and services that can be advertised at this meeting.

Another novelty that is expected is the return of humor to the spots after less optimistic announcements such as those of the 2021 edition, in the midst of a wave of infections.

“To the interest that already existed in Spain for sporting events, the ‘gaming’ and ‘eSports’ phenomenon is being added, which is growing exponentially. Brands need to know how these consumers act in order to be able to relate to them and respond to their demands”, explained the director of Rebold Communications Spain, David Cascant.

For its part, the Spanish Wallbox will broadcast its first Super Bowl ad, specifically a fifteen-second spot featuring a lightning survivor who is afraid of electricity, except when using his Wallbox.

The firm’s Marketing Manager, Bárbara Calixto, stressed that the Super Bowl is the “best time” to launch the firm’s first advertisement in the United States. “Seeing how easy it is to use Wallbox to charge the electric car, as we see with Seth, the ad encourages all viewers to trust electricity while our action is environmentally friendly. As we say, if Seth can do it, you can too,” he assured.

THE CONSUMPTION OF BEER, WINGS AND PIZZAS IS RISING

A final that will skyrocket the consumption of Americans, who will enjoy this NFL final at homes and bars with family or friends, as well as viewers who enjoy the match anywhere in the world.

According to the data offered by Rebold, in 2021, 14,000 million dollars (12,285 million euros) were consumed in the United States around the Super Bowl, including the different spending categories (both at home and in establishments or travel) and despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

For this year, spending on food will grow again, since

a consumption of 1,400 million chicken wings is estimated, which would mean sacrificing 700 million chickens just to meet the demand for this meeting, but there is also a high demand for guacamole, so according to the Grupo Aguacatero Mexicano (GAM) This year alone will mean imports to the United States of more than 133,000 tons, compared to 40,000 tons in 2018.

According to the data, three out of four Super Bowl spectators drink beer during the game. Thus, spending on beer exceeds 1,200 million dollars (1,053 million euros), compared to 570 million on distilled spirits (500 million euros) and 650 million dollars (570 million euros) on wine.

While the American Pizza Community calculates that 12.5 million pizzas were sold on the day of the Super Bowl, at a cost of almost 200 million dollars (175.5 million euros), or restaurant chains such as Domino’s Pizza that claim to serve around two million units during the game, 40% more than any other Sunday of the year.

In this way, it is estimated that Americans spend almost 300 million dollars (263 million euros) on chips to watch this sporting event.