VMA’s 2021: Is it correct that Rosalía and Billie Eilish are nominated for the Latin category? | Music

When Rosalia She was nominated in several categories of those 2019 VMAs, the world celebrated it in a big way. It was the first time that a Spanish artist was nominated for the most popular MTV awards, and if she won it, could make history in the Spanish music industry.

It arrived on August 27, 2019, and the most anticipated by its followers was fulfilled: it took home the MTV VMA for Best Choreography and Best Latin Theme for with height. But nevertheless, Not everyone agreed with it.

Since the announcement of her nominations, a large part of Latino users on networks complained that Rosalía was not Latina. The artist was born and grew up in the municipality of San Cugat del Vallés (Catalonia), giving her an obvious Spanish identity. Now, two years later, the controversy has resurfaced for his new nomination

If you opt for the astronaut in a song next to J Balvin revolutionized much of public opinion, that now he does it with Billie Eilish has ended up setting off all the alarms. And it is that to the fact that Rosalía is Spanish we must add that her partner is American.

you’re going to forgeta Latin theme?

If you listen carefully you’re going to forgetnominated theme, There are hardly any details of Latin music that justify its presence in the future list of winners. There goes one of the best reasons to defend its presence on the list, since with height yes, it was influenced by hints of classic reggaeton -and adorned with flamenco touches-. In addition, the presence of the Colombian Balvin on the subject ended up ending a large part of the reasons for his detractors.

In fact, beyond the rumba millionaire or flamenco tango I swear that, the Catalan has followed an obvious Latin inspiration in her most recent songs. Gone is the crazy combination of flamenco with the American trap of Travis Scott who fell in love with the world badly, although this time he also leaves aside the Latin influences to focus on the electronic dyes of me x you, you x me or hurt me, that do sound in Eilish’s song.

Black Eyed Peas, in the same situation

From this, a clear conclusion is reached: MTV collects in this category of the VMAs songs sung in a Latin language, making the Spanish language cover all its variations. Thus no distinctions are made between Colombian Spanish from Maluma -also nominated in the same category- and Rosalía’s Castilian.

In this way, the case of the black Eyed Peas. The American group already opted for the award last year with mommy – your theme with Ozuna Y J.Soul King– although they did not win. Now, they have the opportunity again for the second consecutive year with Girl Like Me beside Shakira.

If you analyze the song, it closely resembles the situation in you will forget it: the band that signs the theme is American, and most of its lyrics are in English. The presence of Shakira and her part in Spanish would be the reasons that justify her nomination, unless it is sufficient to take into account that tabooone of the BEPs, is of Mexican descent.

Thus, it is very clear why the music chain has nominated the Catalan again for these 2021 VMAs. The awards could nominate Latin artists in the aforementioned category, understood as artists who sing in Spanish -always ahead of the Latin roots of the idiom-, so singers from Puerto Rico, Colombia and even Spain would be in the same category. For this reason, the nomination of a Spanish and an American to the same would be understood, also taking into account that the latter dares with a most valid Spanish in several parts of the song.

Rosalia’s opinion

Awards aside, Rosalía herself is very clear about her position on the matter. In an interview for The Fader she left her opinion with a forceful response on this whole issue: “I am part of a movement, of a generation that is making music in Spanish. So, I don’t know, in that sense I prefer to let others decide if they include me in that, right?” Clear, concise and above all, with height.