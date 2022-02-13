Valentine’s Day: 5 romantic comedies to watch on Netflix – Movies and TV

1) The kissing booth

Based on the books of Beth Reeklesthis trilogy starring Joey King Y Jacob Elordi presents us the love story between two young people who are taking their first steps towards adulthood. The plot features Elle, a high school student who, along with her best friend Lee, decides to set up a kissing booth at a fundraising event. To everyone’s surprise, Elle makes out with Noah, the cutest boy in school and Lee’s older brother. The romance is not long in coming, but it violates one of the rules of the friendship pact between Elle and Lee.

Read More: Where can I see the films nominated for the Oscars?

2) Counting my exes

Chris Evans Y anna faris are at the forefront of this entertaining romantic comedy, directed by Mark Mylodfrom the book of Karyn Bosnack “20 times a lady”. The plot features Ally Darling, a woman who has had a pretty disappointing love life and tries to make the best decisions. Based on a note in a magazine, she decides that if she wants to find a husband, she cannot go beyond 20 men with whom she has been related, but her list already reaches 19. With the help of her neighbor, she will start looking for her exes, with the hope that their soulmate is among them.

3) Crazy about her

How far are you willing to go for someone? In this Spanish production, directed by Dani of the OrderAdrian (Alvaro Cervantes) decides to enter a psychiatric hospital to see Carla again (Susana Abaitua), the woman with whom he spent a magical night. Soon, Dani discovers that escaping from the hospital is going to be much more difficult than she imagined.

4) Leap Year Proposal

Amy Adams Y Matthew Goode star in this romantic comedy set in the landscapes of Wales. The plot introduces Anna, a young woman who decides to take the initiative to propose to her boyfriend on February 29 in Dublin, following an old Irish tradition. But her plans will take her to a remote Welsh town where she will meet a tavern keeper who will mock her clumsy American ways.

4) Airplane mode

This Brazilian comedy, directed by Cesar Rodrigues, follows Ana (Larissa Manoela), a young influencer who, after successive car accidents due to her cell phone addiction, is sent to spend time with her grandfather in the countryside. While learning about her family history, she meets Joao, with whom she has very good chemistry.

5) Valentine’s Day

From the hand of Gary Marshallthis film offers us several stories that take place on February 14, along with a star-studded cast. Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher, Anne Hathaway, Patrick Dempsey, Taylor Swift and more appear in this production that shows us the different ways of living love on these dates.