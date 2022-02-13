Valentine’s Day 2022: 10 Netflix love movies to watch on February 14 | Day of Love and Friendship | Romantic movies | answers

Valentine’s Day It is a date to share a special moment with your partner, like enjoying love movies on netflix. The streaming platform has a list of ideal romantic tapes to watch this February 14th, Day of love and Friendship. So you can spend a Valentine’s Day entertaining at home.

With the following recommendations it will not be necessary to have too much money to spend a different moment with your partner. In addition, you can also enjoy these contents accompanied by a dessert or a light meal.

What movies to watch on Netflix for Valentine’s Day?

story of a marriage

Starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story narrates the love relationship between a theater director and an actress who face various conflicts after their divorce, both personally and artistically. This film was released in 2019 and was nominated for six Oscars.

Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Photo: Netflix

Malcolm & Marie

Malcolm & Marie is a romantic film that has the participation of Zendaya Stoermer and John David Washington. It recounts the life of a filmmaker who, after returning from the premiere of his latest work, has a tense dialogue with his girlfriend, in which certain emotions emerge that will lead them to reflect on their relationship.

Zendaya is one of the actresses who stars in this film that is available on the popular streaming platform. Photo: Netflix

The loving marriage

It tells the story of a couple from the United States, made up of Richard and Mildred Loving, who flee the state where they lived, Virginia, due to the state laws that sanctioned interracial marriages in the 1960s. The couple is arrested and exiled, so that they will have to fight for their rights to return home.

Loving recounts the obstacles an American marriage must face in the 1960s. Photo: Netflix

When we met

This 2018 romantic comedy, called in English When we first met, tells the story of young Noah who, after spending the night with the girl he likes, seeks to return to the past with the help of a magical photo booth to make her fall in love with he. The cast of this film is made up of Alexandra Daddario, Adam DeVine, Andrew Bachelor, Shelley Hennig, among others.

When We Met is a 2018 romantic comedy. Photo: Netflix

the half of it

The Half of It is an American film directed by Alice Wu. It is a modern version of Cyrano de Bergerac that was released on May 1, 2020. Elliu Chu is a teenager who writes love letters at the request of Paul Munsku for Aster Flores. However, the plot takes a turn when Chu begins to feel attracted to the young woman.

The half of it is a contemporary version of Cyrano de Bergerac. Photo: Netflix

someone great

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote and directed this romantic comedy that starred Gina Rodríguez as the lead. The film focuses on the life of a journalist who ends up with her girlfriend. After this, she and her friends share one last outing in New York to enjoy this city for the last time before moving to San Francisco.

Someone great is a romantic story that you can see and enjoy this February 14. Photo: Netflix

The Holiday

Noted actresses Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz star in this comedic story that premiered in 2006 and was filmed in California and England. Iris and Amanda are two women who exchange residences around Christmas time and both fall in love in their new town. However, the return to their homes could end each of their relationships.

Kate Winslet stars in this fun romantic story. Photo: Netflix

You’ll always be my maybe

Two young people meet after 15 years of ending their relationship and begin to remember everything they experienced together in their childhood. Thus, they will realize how much they have changed. However, they still retain their essence, which will make them reflect on their current relationship and their feelings.

Two young people meet again after 15 years of ending their relationship. Photo: Netflix

the last love letter

Ellie Haworth is a journalist who discovers a series of love letters from 1965 and decides to discover their origin. Thus, as she discovers every detail of the story behind these texts, she also becomes the protagonist of a romantic relationship.

Ellie Haworth will try to discover the story behind a series of love letters. Photo: Netflix

four halves

This comedy tells the parallel stories of four young single friends who form couples and question the meaning of having a soulmate. The film premiered on January 5, 2022 and featured the participation of Giuseppe Maggio, Matilde Gioli, Matteo Martari and Ilenia Pastorelli.