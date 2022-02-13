Under the starry sky Sommer Ray modeled a little black dress

Once again, the successful American influencer, sommer ray He took everyone’s attention on social networks after posting a gallery of images that sparked all kinds of reactions, in which he was encouraged to model a silk set that perfectly framed his shapely silhouette while posing under the starry sky.

Even though she has dozens of contracts with important fashion houses, the well-known 25-year-old decided to launch her own sports and beachwear store for women, although just a couple of days ago she announced new clothes for the male gender. .

Read also: In the shower Sofia Jamora thrills by modeling black lace look

Let us remember that the famous content creator has positioned herself as one of the most coveted young women by clothing companies, and in recent months she has been quite busy collaborating with renowned fashion brands such as ‘Oh Polly’, with whom she has worked. Recently.

According to her updates, the handsome internet celebrity born in Coloradoa couple of days ago she attended a Valentine’s event organized by the multi-channel fast fashion brand, where she was seen next to the well-known influencer Jena Frumes with sophisticated satin outfits.

Read also: Aura Cristina Geithner is seen in a flirtatious swimsuit and causes a stir

Through her personal account on the camera social network, the popular fitness model published a series of photos that caused a stir among users, especially her more than 26 million admirers, who soon appeared in the publication to fill her with hundreds of compliments and compliments.

Sommer Ray enjoyed the night with her friend while they both wore a pair of minidresses, but the model wore a black silk corset-style garment with crossed straps, which she accompanied with a matching jacket and sneakers that gave her the final touch. to his look, with which he caused intense reactions among Internet users.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp.



Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on