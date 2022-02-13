‘Uncharted’, a great pastime closer to ‘The Search’ than ‘Indiana Jones’ – Ramona

The ‘Uncharted’ movie was something that surely many came to think that we would never see. After all, the project was first announced in 2008 and spent years tossing around Hollywood, changing writers and directors so many times that it seemed doomed to never get off the ground.

Finally, he did it with Tom Holland as the main protagonist of the show and with Ruben Fleischer behind the cameras, this Friday, February 11, when it arrives in Spanish cinemas. I have already had the opportunity to see one of the most anticipated films of the year and I am satisfied with the result, since it may not be an unforgettable film, but it is an entertaining adventure that works quite well as Nathan’s origin story. Drake.

Holland’s own signing already made it clear that the ‘Uncharted’ movie was going to have to deviate from video games. His Nathan Drake is not a full-fledged man, but we could say that he is in the formative stage. There will be those who simply do not accept this point, but then I do not know why those people have bothered to see it if it was simply impossible for them to like it.

Having cleared that up, the first consequence of this decision is that the film has a more youthful approach than I remember in video games. It is not something marked in an exaggerated way, being perceived above all in the way of introducing humor into the story at certain moments, but also because its protagonist retains an unusual innocence in a world marked by betrayals and on which everyone focuses. for your own benefit.

Luckily, ‘Uncharted’ never delights more than necessary in it, this being precisely one of its great virtues. There are no unnecessary dead times here and even the inevitable moments with a greater expository load are well scattered throughout the story. In fact, he even allows himself to give us a resounding surprise in what was just meant to be the worst scene of the show until then.

There I was pleasantly surprised by how well Fleischer handles the narrative tempo, since he is a director who had never convinced me too much. Fortunately, everything flows here and even the action scenes have a great job of planning and execution. Dazzling and visually spectacular, the scenes are also allowed to breathe instead of resorting to unnecessary cuts.

The only mole in that section are the scenes with physical fights, since the editing work tends to tarnish them, especially in the final stretch of the film. It is not something that surprises seeing the current trend in Hollywood to use solutions like this, but it is a shame that ‘Uncharted’ gets to shine so much visually and then fall into that vice so widespread lately.

And I don’t think it’s due to the lack of preparation of the actors, because Holland shows that he prepared himself thoroughly for the character. From the outset, yes, we may be seeing little more than a Spider-Man variant of him, but he soon finds his voice as Nathan Drake, and I’m not saying this just because his clothing is the same. He is not the same as video games, no, but he does have the necessary hook to lead a production of these characteristics.

In addition, Holland shares very good chemistry with Mark Wahlberg, who at the time was signed to be Nathan Drake but has ended up playing Sully, leaving us wanting to see how that fun chemistry between them evolves in the inevitable sequel. Another of the strong points of the film.

For its part, the rest of the cast complies without particularly standing out. Perhaps I was expecting a little more from Antonio Banderas’ contribution, but he is convincing as Moncada, while Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali measure up as threats on different levels for the leading duo.

Beyond that, the only catch is that ‘Uncharted’ seems content to be functional. Yes, it is entertaining and leaves some scene to remember, but in general it is an adventure that plays more in the league of ‘The search’ than in that of ‘Indiana Jones’. And I quite enjoy the film starring Nicolas Cage, but being aware that it is a throwaway hobby.

Of course, it is already somewhat more ambitious visually, which also helps to have a somewhat higher budget than ‘The Search’. However, ‘Red Alert’ also cost much more than ‘Uncharted’ and looks much less satisfactory in that section. Well, and in practically all aspects.

‘Uncharted’ is a good blockbuster, but not an unforgettable one. Don’t let that discourage you, because more movies are lacking lately, so they invite you to sit in your seat, let yourself go and enjoy what happens on the screen while you empty your popcorn bucket. And that it achieves with a vengeance.