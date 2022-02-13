UAA launches internal medicine service to reinforce recovery of COVID-19 patients

The Comprehensive Health Care Unit of the Autonomous University of Aguascalientes launched a new internal medical service to strengthen the assessment and recovery of patients with COVID-19.

Through this service, the institution will provide special attention to people with cardiovascular problems, diabetes and overweightconditions considered as major risk factors at the time of contracting the virus.

The Dr. Gabriela Lomas Lopezan internist attached to the UAA Medical Didactic Unit, said that although the people with obesity They have a state of pro-inflammation due to their disease, which is severely aggravated when they are affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In the case of diabetic patientspointed out that the coronavirus has an impact on cardiac or pulmonary complications and sequelae that trigger a greater risk of heart attacks, heart failure or death, so it is essential to strengthen the prevention and care of these diseases.

Derived from the above, The Autonomous University of Aguascalientes decided to complement the assistance provided at the Post COVID-19 Respiratory Physiotherapy Clinic with the specialty of internal medicine, which will have a favorable impact on the patients who attend.

Lomas López mentioned that those interested will be attended in a diagnostic appointment where they will undergo a spirometry

which consists of measuring the amount of air that enters and leaves the lungs in one breath.

He pointed out that when there are sequelae of COVID-19the lung is affected and air volumes decreaseso the UAA specialists will be in charge of retraining the respiratory muscles and lungs to recover breathing capacity.

The Internal Medicine service will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at a cost of $250 pesos for the assessment and $250 for the spirometry. Those interested should schedule their appointment through the number 449 910 92 67, or go directly to the Post COVID-19 Respiratory Physiotherapy Clinic located in building 213 of Ciudad Universitaria.